11 dead after fighter jet crashes onto motorway at UK's Shoreham airshow

Picture: Dan Tube/YouTube

The death toll is at 11 and rising after a fighter jet crashed onto a motorway in the worst British airshow disaster in living memory.

Emergency services told media they were finding it difficult to identify victims due to the size of the blast.

The Hawker Hunter jet failed to pull out of a loop in time and ditched onto a busy dual carriageway in West Sussex on Saturday.

Incredibly, the pilot of the jet, who also flies for British Airways, was pulled from the wreckage alive, but remains in critical condition.

He is Andy Hill, a 51-year-old former RAF instructor. Fellow pilots say he is “a skilled aerobatic flyer and a regular at airshows”.

The horrific incident was captured on video by several onlookers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.