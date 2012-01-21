11 Crazy Stunts People Have Pulled Off Trying To Get Hired

Photo: Flickr meekss
With unemployment at 8% and the competition for jobs getting tougher than ever, standing out among the hundreds of people applying for the same position isn’t always easy.Some job seekers are going above and beyond the usual tactics, and are pulling out all the stops to get noticed by prospective employers.
This includes offering foot massages, using Christmas lights to highlight a resume, and sending personalised food items.
The odds of getting your resume noticed by a busy executive is tough, but Alec Brownstein beat those odds by taking out Google ads with the names of advertising execs. When they Googled their names, his job request showed up at the top of the page.
When Ian Reichenthal of Young and Rubicam saw the ad -- which by the way only cost Brownstein 15 cents for the top result -- he called him for an interview and eventually hired Brownstein.
Source: CBS News
The lights, which read 'My wish, HR job, Liz Hickok, Linked In,' got her a lot of attention -- people told her about jobs they'd heard of and others sent her messages on LinkedIn.
Source: WTVY.com
When traditional job search methods proved unsuccessful, a 26-year-old Irish man in Dublin spent $2,544 on a billboard on the side of the street to catch prospective employers' attention.
Féilim Mac An Iomaire, who called himself Jobless Paddy, put his email on the sign along with the bold message. He also created a Twitter account to further build his audience.
Mac An Iomaire's investment paid off when he was hired in June, by PaddyPower.com, an Ireland-based online betting site.
Source: The Journal.ie
The so-called 'Help Jon Kolbe Find A Job Contest' was a last resort after Kolbe failed to find employment by sending out his resume the traditional way and searching for job posts on message boards in 2009.
His LinkedIn page now lists his current job as director of operations at Affiniti Architects, although it's not clear if he was hired because of his giveaway.
Source: Tampa Bay Times
PR and social media consultant Graeme Anthony put his skills to use in this interactive video resume, complete with links to additional sections like About Me and Timeline.
'I've produced this video because let's face it, communications have changed,' Anthony says in the clip. 'There's nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned pen and paper but it's evolved into something far more exciting and accessible.'
Anthony sent the video directly to individual companies and had a job lined up before it even became public. But after the video was posted on YouTube, he received so many offers that he eventually decided it made more sense to freelance.
Source: Graeme Anthony, Comms Anarchy blog
Flavie Bagnol, VP of Communications for Thrillist.com knows a thing or two about crazy job search. After graduating from college, she set her eyes on the paige program at CBS and showed up unsuccessfully at the studio building numerous times with her resume and cover letter hoping to speak to someone.
'Eventually a nice receptionist (or maybe she felt sorry for me!) looked at the name on the envelope and told me that the person in charge of the program was no longer in New York. She gave me the name of another person. I pretty much called that person every day and got a meeting,' Bagnol told us.
And she got the job.
This would get most people kicked out by security today, but Bagnol said persistence pays of although current job seekers should probably rely on social media instead of showing up unexpectedly.
Source: Business Insider
This came from the same CareerBuilder survey. The catch is, the massage would only be offered if the candidate was hired.
The HR manager who submitted this to a CareerBuilder survey didn't say whether or not the candidate got the job.
An editor in Seattle tried washing her kitchen floor with a 'magic cleaner,' according to ABC News Columnist Michelle Goodman.
The Do As I Say Ritual Bath And Floor Wash is sold by Mama C's and supposedly helps with 'getting obedience from those of your home, work place, or life in general.'
The wash didn't help her find a job, so she began bargaining with God by giving up drinking and cute guys in hopes of better luck.
Source: ABC News
It seems quite a few people have turned to the supernatural for help. DoktorSnake.com sells job spells for $120 to give job hopefuls a leg up on their competition.
The website says, 'If you're looking to find the job you've always wanted, my good job voodoo spell will increase your confidence and secure the position you want.'
Source: DoktorSnake.com
BONUS: These two guys didn't want to face the tough job market, so they sell advertising ... on their faces
Facing the prospect of graduating without good jobs and tons of debt, two UK university students decided to skip the high stakes game of getting hired and started their own creative business.
Ross Harper and Ed Moyse started BuyMyFace.com in September as a way to pay off their student loans. The two paint images like company logos on their faces and promote the ad by attending events and highly trafficked areas, and by posting the images on their website, Twitter and Facebook pages. So far, they've received a lot of business.
Source: BuyMyFace.com
