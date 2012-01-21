11 Crazy Stunts People Have Pulled Off Trying To Get Hired

Photo: Flickr meekss

With unemployment at 8% and the competition for jobs getting tougher than ever, standing out among the hundreds of people applying for the same position isn’t always easy.Some job seekers are going above and beyond the usual tactics, and are pulling out all the stops to get noticed by prospective employers.



This includes offering foot massages, using Christmas lights to highlight a resume, and sending personalised food items.

Have you done anything crazy to get a job? Let us know in the comments.

