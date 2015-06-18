11 crazy interactive art pieces you're actually allowed to touch

In most museums, the look-don’t-touch rule is inflexible -they’re none too keen on throwing punches at a Monet.
But for those who just can’t resist getting into the action, there are some pieces a tad more accessible.
From clouds of light to lasers, slides to giant bubbles, these installations make a day at the museum the most fun – and in some cases, exhausting – thing you can do.
A crowd enjoys the light installation 'CLOUD' in Marina Bay, Singapore. Canadian artists Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown used 6,000 light bulbs for the piece.
The 'Mirror Box' creates a never-ending myriad of reflections for the Museum Center in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Many pieces here are interactive, brought in by a young group of art-minded engineers and scientists.
It's pretty tempting to read within Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo's 'aMAZEme', a labyrinthine maze constructed of some 250,000 used and new books.
Viewers are surrounded by vibrant colours and soft light as they make their way through Alan Parkinson's 'Luminarium' installation.
Using mirrors, colour, and geometric shapes on a massive scale, Daniel Buren transforms the rooftop terrace of an apartment building in Marseille, France.
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has an obsession with polka dots, and this dazzling installation, titled 'Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life' is quite a unique take.
Visitors have lots of options when viewing Carston Höller's work at the Hayward Gallery in London. You even have the choice of leaving his show via the 'Isometric Slides' on the roof.
At over 80 feet above the ground, Tomas Saraceno's steel wire construction in Dusseldorf is not for those wary of heights.
Crimson spheres create an abstract grid that surrounds visitors in Katharina Hinsberg's 'Mitten,' which translating roughly to 'Middle'.
At the Pearlfisher Gallery in London, you can really immerse yourself in the artwork - 'Jump In' has a pool of about 81,000 white spheres, ready to be enjoyed.
Art duo Jan Plecháč and Henry Wielgus constructed a temple of UV light and spatial vectors for guests at a contemporary design festival in the Czech Republic.
