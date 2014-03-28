11 cool things you can do with Apple TV

Apple

Thanks to AirPlay, which lets you beam content from your iPhone or iPad to the Apple TV, you can play some iPhone games on the big screen.

Newer iPhones and iPads support something called AirPlay mirroring, which displays whatever is on your device's screen on the Apple TV. It even works with games.

To switch on AirPlay mirroring, make sure your device is connected to the same WiFi network as your Apple TV. Next, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the control panel. Finally, tape the 'AirPlay' button and select the option to mirror everything to your Apple TV.

Now launch a game. It should appear on your TV.