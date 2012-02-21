11 Companies That Offer Part-Time Jobs With Amazing Perks

Photo: Lululemon Athletica

“Under-employment” is a term that, compared to “unemployment,” more fully captures the lack of job opportunities.The under-employed includes the unemployed as well as those employed part-time but wanting full-time work.



According to a recent poll, under-employment is currently at 18.1%. That’s down from 18.3% the month prior, and 19% a year ago. While these numbers are still high, there are opportunities to work part-time. You won’t make as much money as you would with a full-time job, but with many part-time positions, you’ll not only earn a salary but also score some great perks.

We’ve put together a list of 11 big-name companies that provide big benefits to its part-time workers. Whether it’s free merchandise, health insurance benefits or tuition aid, these employers certainly make it worth your while to work, even if you’re only putting in 20 hours a week.

Whole Foods

After part-timers have worked 400 hours, they get health, dental and vision plans, as well as 401(k) retirement plans, paid time off, and a 20% employee discount. After working 6,000 hours, employees are offered stock options.

Target

Work at Target as few as two and a half days a week for six months, and you can become eligible for Target’s health care coverage. Employees also get access to other health benefits like free flu vaccinations, a 24-hour nurse hotline and discounts for Weight Watchers.

UPS

All UPS employees get medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as life insurance. The company also offers many part-time workers tuition assistance. According to Susan Rosenberg, UPS’s spokeswoman, 45% of newly hired UPS part-timers in 2010 were college students who took advantage of the company’s generous tuition assistance benefits.

Trader Joe’s

No wonder the employees always seem so happy and upbeat: After working 20 hours per week for three months, Trader Joe’s employees earn health insurance benefits—dental, vision and medical—to all part-time employees and their dependents. They also earn a 10% crew member discount (so no guilt about buying two containers of those delicious dark chocolate peanut butter cups).

Barnes & Noble

Of course, this chain bookstore offersdiscounts on books, but more surprisingly, it also gives employees great deals on items like electronics, flowers and banking services.Even better, it provides workers with medical and dental care, life insurance and 401(k) plans.

Lands’ End

This clothing company gives its part-time workers dental, vision and life insurance benefit options, as well as discounts on merchandise from Lands’ End and its parent company, Sears. It also offers employees special deals at area attractions, like theme parks, and provides workers with access to the on-site fitness facility and backup child care centre at its home base in Dodgeville, Wisconson.

Staples

After 90 days of work, part-timers have access to most of Staples’ employee benefits, which include medical, dental, life, vision and disability insurance to workers and their families. Staples also gives workers generous discounts on wireless products and services, online retailers and, strangely enough, theatre tickets. Getting discounted theatre tix from an office supply store seems a bit odd, but hey—we’ll take it.

Costco

Costco workers who average 20 hours a week for 180 days become eligible for the company’s health care, which includes dental and medical coverage. You may also be able to get discounted co-payments on generic medications that can be low as $5, and co-pays capped at 15% for brand-name drugs. Part-timers may also be able to take advantage of Costco’s in-house optical centres for vision care.

YMCA

The Y offers free gym membership to its half-time employees. And if you have a child, you may also get on-site child care as part of your employment.

Starbucks

Starbucks employees, or “partners,” can have unlimited free drinks while working, and get to bring home a pound of free coffee every week. When they’re not on the job, they get a nice 30% discount on beverages, merchandise and food.

lululemon

This athletic clothing company vows to pay for all employees, even part-timers, to attend yoga classes in the community. For those working at the company’s headquarters in Vancouver, there is also a yoga studio in the Store Support Centre that offers daily classes.

This post originally appeared at LearnVest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.