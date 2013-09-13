11 Common Sports Phenomena That Are About To Go Extinct

Now that interleague games are the norm in Major League Baseball and no longer a novelty, it is sillier than ever that the American League and National League use different rules and the NL doesn't use the designated hitter.

The only reason changed hasn't happened yet is because of money. The players' association won't let the AL replace a starter with a bench player that will make less money. And the NL owners don't want to replace a bench player with a starting DH who will command more money as free agents.

Eventually the NL owners will cave because the topic of jobs is always a deal-breaker for the union. As a result, both leagues will have the DH and we'll no longer be subjected to the brutal hacks of pitchers.