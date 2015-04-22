11 of the worst social media blunders ever

Axelle Despiegelaere, a 17 year old Belgian model, was one of the biggest viral stars at the 2014 World Cup. Photos of her cheering for Belgium became so popular that she even landed a modelling contract with L'Oreal.

But one dumb photo of her hunting has cost her that contract and all the fame she earned in a short period of time.

It was a photo of her holding a rifle, proudly sitting next to what looks to be an oryx she hunted down. The caption read: 'Hunting is not a matter of life or death. It's much more important than that...this was about 1 year ago...ready to hunt Americans today haha.'

Fans were outraged, and soon Despiegelaere issued an apology saying, 'i didn't mean to offend anyone..it was a joke.'

But that wasn't enough and L'Oreal ended up terminating their contract with her. L'Oreal's representative didn't say whether the photo had anything to do with the decision to cut her, but did say, 'L'Oreal no longer tests on animals, anywhere in the world, and does not delegate this task to others.'