11 Businesses You Can Start In Your Pajamas

Inc Staff
ann gaffigan

Photo: Courtesy Subject via Inc.

Starting a profitable business from home is perhaps the ultimate American Dream.Here’s a look at 11 entrepreneurs whose commute can be measured in feet, and whose ideas may give you inspiration for your own home-based enterprise in 2011.

Click here to see the businesses →
This post originally appeared at Inc.com. To read more articles from Inc., check out:

How Great Entrepreneurs Think >>

Tactics Are the New Strategy >>

5 Things You Should Never Say While Negotiating >>

How to Extend Your Laptop’s Life >>

11 Businesses You Can Start in Your Pajamas in 2011 >>

Etsy Craft Master

Quirky Kid's Clothing

Building Better Communities

eBay Powerseller

Online Wedding Resources

Social Media e-Commerce

mummy Blogger

Curated E-mail Newsletter

Sports Content Aggregator

Custom Men's Shirts

Application Consulting

Small businesses also have small budgets. Here's how to get the media's attention with few resources...

10 Easy Ways To Get Amazing PR →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.