Can You Identify These 11 British Brands By Their Trademarked Colours Alone?

When it comes to branding, colours are essential.

A study on the impact of colour in marketing from the University of Winnipeg, Canada, found out that up to 90% of snap judgements made about products can be based on colour alone.

Many brands have made their colours a substantial part of their marketing strategy. In some cases, they have even trademarked those particular tints: the “Rosso corsa”, for example, is a particular shade of red that was used by Italian racing teams in the 1920s, and is now a symbol of brands like Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

The corporate colour is reproduced on every output from the company, be it a staff uniform, a webpage or packaging. The aim is that every time a costumer comes across that particular shade or tint, he or she will spontaneously remember that brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.