Can You Identify These 11 British Brands By Their Trademarked Colours Alone?

When it comes to branding, colours are essential.
A study on the impact of colour in marketing from the University of Winnipeg, Canada, found out that up to 90% of snap judgements made about products can be based on colour alone.
Many brands have made their colours a substantial part of their marketing strategy. In some cases, they have even trademarked those particular tints: the “Rosso corsa”, for example, is a particular shade of red that was used by Italian racing teams in the 1920s, and is now a symbol of brands like Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.
The corporate colour is reproduced on every output from the company, be it a staff uniform, a webpage or packaging. The aim is that every time a costumer comes across that particular shade or tint, he or she will spontaneously remember that brand.
If you need a hint, you can see which sector the brand sits in by highlighting the black rectangle below. The answer is on the next slide.
Publishing
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54760e6e833c9e4767e386bc/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Family planning
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/547855de833c9eea36e386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Airline
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5475e9ee848fb6f559e386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Automotive
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5475e4e4833c9e1e4be386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Telecommunications
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5475e9e7833c9e475de386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
O2 registered this colour blue in 2009. Many of the venues sponsored by the mobile operator, like the O2 Arena in London and O2 World in Berlin, are also branded in this colour. The company's internal magazine is called The Blue.
Pub chain
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5476ddfa848fb68c5be386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Retail
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5476de0082e9852038e386b8/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Sainsbury's has been using orange in its supermarket for decades, but it has not always been the case: when the company first started branding its own products in 1882, the logo was green.
Food and beverages
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54760987848fb68d5ce386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Fuel
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54761343833c9e447ae386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Pet Care
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54785760848fb6f937e386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Tobacco
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5478547f833c9ef032e386b6/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
