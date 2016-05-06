The 11 most horrendous beauty products made by food and toy brands

Companies will do almost anything to get noticed ahead of their competitors. Sometimes they go as far as using their hard-earned brands to front horrendous novelty beauty products.
This week, for example, KFC released “Finger Lickin’ Good,” chicken-flavored, edible nail polish.
No part of this is good.
Some brand extensions are limited editions used chiefly for marketing campaigns, but others are serious attempts to launch profitable products.
We gathered 11 of the strangest beauty products created by inappropriate brands.
The chicken-flavored, edible nail polish comes in two flavours: Hot & Spicy and Original Recipe.
The recipe was created by ad agency Oglivy & Mather for KFC Hong Kong, Adweek reports. Initially the two types of nail polish are only being released in small batches, but the ad campaign is asking residents of Hong Kong to pick their favourite, which could go into 'mass production.'
In 2015, Burger King released a beef-scented perfume in Japan. With a release date of April 1, many people doubted that the fragrance was anything more than a joke.
They were wrong. The meaty fragrance retailed at about $42 and came with a free Whopper Burger at stores in Japan, according to The Verge. The scent was described as 'like the burnt-rubber skidmarks left by a box-fresh-MacBook-carrying courier scooter after it crashed into a bacon salt factory.'
The high-end fragrance wasn't the first time Burger King experimented with altering our body odor. Back in 2008, the fast-food giant released Flame, 'the scent of seduction with a hint of flame-broiled meat,' in the US.
Flame was much cheaper than the 2015 incarnation, retailing at $3.99, according to The Guardian.
Most people like the smell of pizza, but they don't like smelling of pizza. Pizza Hut ignored this in 2012 when it released its own branded perfume in Canada.
Initially, the cologne was sent to just 100 fans of the Pizza Hut Canada Facebook page, according to The Huffington Post. However, the next year, the fast-food restaurant chain re-released the scent as part of a Valentine's Day promotion.
'Eau de Pizza Hut is one of the most sought-after and rarest of scents available,' said the CMO of Pizza Hut, Kurt Kane, in a press release at the time.
Cheese-flavored snack makers Cheetos shocked the US in 2014, with its own cheesy cologne.
The liquid was described as smelling 'alarmingly like Cheetos: buttery, with notes of sharp cheddar, but ... balanced with a hint of lemony sweetness,' by The New York Daily News.
The fragrance is real: a limited number bottles were released as part of a marketing campaign.
It's not a good idea to cover your body in lighter fluid, which is probably why people were surprised to find out that Zippo was diversifying into the cologne business in 2012.
'We can tell you it doesn't smell like lighter fuel,' Zippo CEO Greg Booth told the Toronto Star. 'To my way of thinking, it's completely and totally unique. It smells great and I love it.'
The cologne is just one of many new products Zippo has created in recent years in an effort to keep the brand growing amid growing hostility towards tobacco-related products. The original spray retails at around $55 on various online retailers.
Not content with releasing one beer-flavored beauty product, Carlsberg released an entire range. The line includes shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion.
Launched in summer 2015, the pack of three is available for €63.84 ($US72).
(video provider='youtube' id='rEc54A3qvcs' size='xlarge' align='center')
German supermarket Lidl joined forces with perfume company Max Perttula to create the 'Eau de Grill' fragrance that makes you smell of a BBQ in 2015.
It was created by ad firm Agency Folk Finland to generate attention on social media. The scent combined Finnish birch, lake water, and smoke flavours, according to Creativity Online.
To celebrate Play-Doh's 50th birthday, parent company Hasbro released a limited edition fragrance in 2006, according to CNN.
Created by the Library of Fragrance, the perfume is supposed to conjure up memories of childhood.
Cheese cracker brand Cheez-It boldly came out with a lip balm some time around 2009.
'It tastes oddly sweet, almost like breakfast cereal,' according to a reviewer on Eat Me Daily. The unpleasant-sounding balm is likely to have been discontinued, as it is difficult to find the product for sale online.
Somehow, Cheez-It is not the only cheese flavored lip balm to have entered the market. Cheetos, the cheese snack which made it into our list earlier for its cologne, also created one.
The product was made by Lotta Luv LLC for Frit0-Lay in 2005, according to Yahoo. Somehow it has survived since then. Gizmodo even said it could be 'the product of the decade.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.