11 Bold Predictions For 2015

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Will Sheryl Sandberg be COO at Facebook in 12 months?

Here’s my weekly podcast. Normally, I record it with the New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo, but he called out sick.

So, I replaced him with Nicholas Carlson and Steve Kovach, both of Business Insider. We recorded the podcast using microphones, so you would think it would sound good, right? Alas, the recording sounds pretty bad. I’m not sure what went wrong. I could have just killed it, but since we recorded it, I decided to run it anyway.

In this podcast, we play a game called “yes or no”. I threw out 11 predictions for the next twelve months and Carlson and Kovach had to say, “yes or no”.

Here are the 11 questions. Listen to the podcast to see whether we said “yes” or “no”.

Dick Costolo is Twitter’s CEO in 12 months. Sheryl Sandberg is at Facebook in 12 months. Apple releases a new Apple TV. Apple starts selling a Surface like hybrid tablet/laptop in the next 12 months. Uber files for an IPO. Google releases Google Glass to consumers. Jeff Bezos relinquishes the CEO title. Amazon buys Instacart (or one of the other on-demand companies). Lyft sells itself. eBay is an independent company. PayPal is an independant company.

Listen to our answers here:

