11 Bizarre Sleeping Habits Of Highly Successful People

One of a professional’s most important daily rituals is how and when they sleep, since this affects how well they perform on the job.

For people at the top, who often face intense pressure and packed schedules, sometimes these sleeping habits can be quite strange.

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, for instance, sleeps in a chamber that’s 8,500 to 9,000 feet above sea level to force his body to work even while resting. Meanwhile, famed writer Charles Dickens always slept facing north, and inventor Nikola Tesla never slept for more than two hours a night.

Here’s a look at the most bizarre sleeping habits of highly successful people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.