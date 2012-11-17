11 Bizarre Fashion And Beauty Trends From Around The World

All humans have tails. At least we do early on, about 3 to 4 weeks into our embryonic development.

But they evolve no further than that … until now. Japanese company Neurowear has recently unveiled the body-controlled Shippo (translation: tail). This fuzzy little backside duster tells the world if you're happy or sad, bored or frisky. It does this via an EEG headset and a clip-on heart monitor that are wired to the fluffy appendage.

Shippo also features geotagging and smart phone sharing capability, which allows devotees to find each other and engage in mutual tail wagging.