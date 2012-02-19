11 Bizarre Crossover Products You Would Never Expect From These Brands

Photo: Harlequin
Brands are always looking for ways to extend their reach, but sometimes, they take things too far.Product developers and brand managers have come up with some crazy ideas that they’ve gone through with—all in an effort to crack into new markets by leveraging the existing power of a brand.
Did it hurt these brands? Not really, since they were just little gimmicks that didn’t catch on.
But some of these are sure to bring up the question: what the heck were they thinking?
Apparently there is a certain swath of the population that trusts Burger King -- yes, Burger King -- to help them smell nice. And lucky for them, the fast-food giant jumped right on board when it introduced its 'Flame' cologne for men.
Thankfully, the 5-ml bottled delights reportedly don't actually smell like a Burger King store, but we're unsure if the 'combination of Axe body spray, TAG and this YSL cologne' characterization one user gave is any better.
Fancy bottled water and ... bras? That's Evian for you.
Apparently targeting women who need help keeping their breasts cool and carrying around their mineral water, Evian designed this bra, complete with a pouch to carry a water bottle.
If auto racing gets you all revved up, have we got the product for you!
Apparently NASCAR teamed up with Harlequin, the trashy romance novel empire, to launch a series of NASCAR-themed sexy stories. As far as we can tell, these are All-American tales of love, sex, and car-racing. Check out this description:
Former NASCAR driver Derek Garner wants only to run his youth program for inner-city kids. But impassioned teacher Claire Sablan has her own ideas for her students…and she never mixes business with pleasure. Except this time she's finding dark and sexy Derek hard to resist.
And who can resist that?
We can't really figure out the transition from guns to bicycles, but classic firearm manufacturer Smith & Wesson is now dipping its toes in the mountain bike market.
From basic two-wheeled rides to heavy-duty, police-calibre cycles, Smith & Wesson is there for all your mountain bike -- and gun and handcuff -- needs.
Virgin magnate Richard Branson is known for his forays into entirely new business sectors, including launching his own airline, mobile phone carrier, and even pioneering a space travel program. And he's been mostly successful -- but not when it came to Virgin Cola.
Consumers didn't latch onto the cola which, though priced lower than other brands, simply couldn't compete.
Gerber has the baby food market cornered, offering all the mashed-up food in jars parents could ever want to feed their infants. And they should have left it at that.
Instead, the baby food geniuses tried to market mashed-up entrees to adults with Gerber Singles (think: 'creamed beef'). And then there's the name --if you're eating a single serving of pureed vegetables out of a jar, do you really want to be reminded you're a 'single'?
In a truly strange case of twisted logic, Cosmopolitan magazine decided it would be a good idea to brand dairy products including yogurt and soft cheeses. That's right -- a women's magazine offering refrigerated, edible goods.
Why, you ask? Because executives there apparently took to heart a survey that showed that 65% of Britons said they had incorporated food into sex, and they honestly believed they could provide a stronger link between the two.
The Food Network's favourite diva is most famous for two things: her Southern Belle drawl and her entirely uninhibited use of butter in everything. But she might be taking things a little too far.
In stores now, you can find Paula Deen-brand chapstick in various flavours, including (you guessed it!) butter. It's hard to imagine what butter-flavored lip balm would taste or feel like. We can only hope it's nothing like the real thing.
Cadbury, maker of delicious chocolate, decided to bring their goods to the bathroom.
We're not sure how much public outcry there was for chocolate-scented body wash and lotion, but the chocolatier answered the call anyway. But do people actually want to emerge from a shower smelling like a candy store?
Instead of its bath creme, we'd rather Cadbury stick to Creme Eggs.
Bic has made a name for itself among American consumers primarily for two things: pens and lighters. So of course when the company decided to venture into the pantyhose industry, it raised a few eyebrows. The company's rationale: the pens and lighters are relatively cheap and disposable. Pantyhose should be, too.
The throw-away nylons didn't quite appeal to shoppers, though it's not entirely surprising women don't want to associate their undergarments with lighters.
Pond's has branded itself as one of the higher-quality face care product lines available in stores like Target and Walmart. And it should have stopped there, or at least stayed in the dermatological realm.
Moisturizer is one of the last things we'd want to conjure up when we think of teeth-cleaning, but Pond's provided consumers everywhere that pleasant association when they introduced a toothpaste.
