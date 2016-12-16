Here are the 11 best memes of 2016

There seems to be an almost universal consensus that this year was pretty awful when it came to the news, but we also had lots of weird stuff on the internet to cheer us up. From a frog riding a unicycle to a gorilla that will live on forever in our hearts and our Twitter feeds, 2016 was jam packed with memorable memes. Here is a look back at the best of the bunch.

