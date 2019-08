We composed a list using data from PayScale of the best companies to work for. Here are the top 11.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Special thanks to Melissa Stanger, Emmie Martin, Jennifer Polland & Jenna Goudreau. Data courtesy of PayScale.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.