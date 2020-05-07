11 barbers who do more than just a standard cut

- Male grooming has evolved over the years, with many barbers offering more than just a regular haircut and shave.
- From a full facial wax to an airbrushed beard, Insider has compiled a list of 11 barbers offering more than just a cut.
- With barber shops across the world forced to shut in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these barbers are worth checking out for your post-social-distancing grooming needs.
