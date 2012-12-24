11 Songs That Will Make You Want To Cancel Christmas

Photo: Youtube/BrotherMovie

So how’s the Christmas season going for you so far?Are you feeling… almost too festive?



Well, fear not. These songs will leach the Christmas spirit from your body until all you can think about is January.

How many can you get through before you cancel the turkey?

1. The Spice Girls – Sleigh Ride 2. Dustin the Turkey and Dervla Kirwan – Fairytale of New York File under 'Things which did not need to happen'. 3. New Kids On The Block – Funky Funky Christmas Starting to ramp up the pressure now. We're guessing the first beads of sweat are appearing on your clammy forehead. Anyway, remember when hip-hop was the new thing and everybody wanted in on it, no matter how lame their rhymes? This is like that -- but CHRISTMASSY. 4. Lou Monte – Dominick The Donkey Not only is this song excruciating, but it makes no sense. WHY IS HE ITALIAN? 5. Crazy Frog – Last Christmas I have it on good authority that this has been used to extract important security information from whimpering prisoners. 6. Newsong – The Christmas Shoes Are you ready to be crushed by the fist of sentimentality until emotion drips bitterly from your pores? No? Well, tough. More than halfway there now, guys. How are we holding up? Do we need a lie down? NO LYING DOWN. 7. Mr Blobby – Christmas In Blobbyland Warning: Imagining Noel Edmonds' smirk while listening will only make it worse. 8. Melissa Lynn – All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth There's no use pleading for death. Death will not help you now. We've another three songs to go. 9. Justin Bieber – Mistletoe 10. Alvin and the Chipmunks – Christmas Song Do I hear you moaning softly, unaware of anything except your own excruciating agony? Or is that just the dulcet tones of Alvin and the Chipmunks? It's so hard to tell. *steeples fingers* 11. Michael Bublé – Santa Baby ('Santa Buddy') *Dies* Don't miss... 7 Real-Life Holiday Movie Homes You Can Visit >

