11 Songs That Will Make You Want To Cancel Christmas

Photo: Youtube/BrotherMovie
So how’s the Christmas season going for you so far?Are you feeling… almost too festive?
Well, fear not. These songs will leach the Christmas spirit from your body until all you can think about is January.
How many can you get through before you cancel the turkey?
File under 'Things which did not need to happen'.
Starting to ramp up the pressure now. We're guessing the first beads of sweat are appearing on your clammy forehead.
Anyway, remember when hip-hop was the new thing and everybody wanted in on it, no matter how lame their rhymes? This is like that -- but CHRISTMASSY.
Not only is this song excruciating, but it makes no sense. WHY IS HE ITALIAN?
I have it on good authority that this has been used to extract important security information from whimpering prisoners.
Are you ready to be crushed by the fist of sentimentality until emotion drips bitterly from your pores? No? Well, tough.
More than halfway there now, guys. How are we holding up? Do we need a lie down? NO LYING DOWN.
Warning: Imagining Noel Edmonds' smirk while listening will only make it worse.
There's no use pleading for death. Death will not help you now. We've another three songs to go.
Do I hear you moaning softly, unaware of anything except your own excruciating agony? Or is that just the dulcet tones of Alvin and the Chipmunks? It's so hard to tell. *steeples fingers*
