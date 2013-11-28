11 Cool Gadgets Any Skier Would Love

Winter weather is upon us, which means it’s time to get ready to hit the slopes.
We’ve rounded up the coolest accessories that will make great gifts for the skiing enthusiasts in your life.
From Camelbaks and helmets to the latest in footwarming technology, we’ve got all of your gifting needs covered.
The Voice Communicating Ski Goggles from Hammacher Schlemmer will help you meet up with your friends on the slopes.
These Bluetooth-enabled goggles use a bone conduction microphone so you can communicate clearly on the mountain without the interference of wind. You can chat with up to six friends within 1,600 feet of each other, and a full charge will last you 12 hours.
Connect wirelessly to your iPhone so you can automatically answer incoming calls or play music while you shred the slopes.
Price: $299.95
A good helmet is a must these days, and the Smith Vantage helmet is a great one. 20-one adjustable vents help you change your temperature appropriately for both winter storms and sunny skies, while the constant movement of air keeps your goggles from getting foggy. The helmet comes in a variety of colours, so you'll be looking stylish while keeping your head safe.
Price: $22o
Skiing can get exhausting, and it's important to stay hydrated. This Camelbak is an easy, handsfree solution -- fill it with water in the morning and slip it into your backpack with the rest of your gear. Any time you get thirsty on the slopes, just bite and sip out of the tube.
Price: $35
The GoPro is an extremely versatile camera, and it's long been used by professional skiiers, snowboarders, surfers, and skateboarders to get the highest-quality action shots possible. The GoPro Hero 3+ Black Edition is the latest model from the company, and it's the smallest and lightest yet.
Watch the stunning ad for the camera here.
Price: $399.99
These gloves won high marks from the Hammacher Schlemmer Institute for generating the most heat and having the longest-lasting battery of all of the heated gloves on the market. The rechargable batteries will keep hands warm for more than 12 hours, so you can stay out until the lifts close.
Price: $199.95
These footwarmers have four different settings so you can customise your comfort as the weather changes. The battery pack is meant to last 21 hours without a recharge, and they're easily installed in ski or snowboard boots.
Price: $239.95
You won't have to worry about using too much battery if you want to listen to music or connect with friends while you're on the mountain. This portable charger will give your smartphone hours of extra juice, plus it's small enough to fit in your ski pants' pocket.
Price: $79.95
Falls are inevitable, even for the most experienced skiers. The Bumsaver is made up of light foam that covers the hip and tailbone area and will absorb the shock of a fall.
Now you have no excuse not to go ahead and try out the terrain park.
Price: $59.95
A rimless design increases your peripheral vision so you can see more of the mountain below you. The Knight Rider frame comes with three different lenses -- in yellow, rose, and grey -- that will help you shred the slopes no matter the weather.
Price: $220
The world's first removable airbag system, the Mammut Snowpulse will inflate in just three seconds should you happen to encounter an avalanche while on the mountain.
The airbag will prevent the wearer from being buried in an avalanche, and its bright colour makes it easy to spot. Added perk: it's small enough to fit into Oakley's Snowmad R.A.S. backpack. You can read more about how the Mammut Snowpulse works here.
Price: $450
By far the cheapest item you can buy for your favourite skier this holiday season, the Snofling throws snowballs farther and faster than you would be able to do with your arm alone. You'll be able to make snowballs of the perfect size and shape without getting your hands cold.
Price: $7
