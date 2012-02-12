11 Awesome Facts About The American Romance Industry

Photo: Flickr/Claire
Ever wonder how much the flower and chocolate industries make off of your attempts to impress that smouldering co-worker across the hall?Now the U.S. Census Bureau has the answers.
They’ve put together a fact sheet on the love industry in the U.S. in honour of Valentine’s Day.
Value of the domestic chocolate industry in 2009. The industry employs 34,252 people.
Source: U.S. Census
The combined wholesale value of domestically produced cut roses in 2010 for all operations with $100,000 or more in sales.
Source: U.S. Census via USDA
The combined wholesale value of all domestically produced cut flowers in 2010 for all operations with $100,000 or more in sales.
Source: U.S. Census
Size of the U.S. jewelry industry in 2011. There were nearly 25,000 jewelry stores in 2009.
Source: U.S. Census
The percentage of Americans who have ever been married versus the number of Americans currently married.
Source: U.S. Census
Value of the U.S. dating service industry in 2007, a figure that has undoubtedly increased in the intervening years. There were 393 such matchmaking businesses in the U.S in 2007.
Source: U.S. Census
Number of Americans who've been married twice as of 2010. Five per cent have been married three times or more.
Source: U.S. Census
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.