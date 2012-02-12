11 Awesome Facts About The American Romance Industry

Ever wonder how much the flower and chocolate industries make off of your attempts to impress that smouldering co-worker across the hall?Now the U.S. Census Bureau has the answers.

They’ve put together a fact sheet on the love industry in the U.S. in honour of Valentine’s Day.

$12.6 Billion

Value of the domestic chocolate industry in 2009. The industry employs 34,252 people.

Source: U.S. Census

24.7 lbs.

Amount of chocolate eaten by Americans in 2010.

Source: U.S. Census

$17 million

The combined wholesale value of domestically produced cut roses in 2010 for all operations with $100,000 or more in sales.

Source: U.S. Census via USDA

$375 million

The combined wholesale value of all domestically produced cut flowers in 2010 for all operations with $100,000 or more in sales.

Source: U.S. Census

75,855

Number of people employed in 2009 by florist shops, of which there are 17,124.

Source: U.S. Census

$2.27 billion

Size of the U.S. jewelry industry in 2011. There were nearly 25,000 jewelry stores in 2009.

Source: U.S. Census

69% versus 53.1%

The percentage of Americans who have ever been married versus the number of Americans currently married.

Source: U.S. Census

$970.1 million

Value of the U.S. dating service industry in 2007, a figure that has undoubtedly increased in the intervening years. There were 393 such matchmaking businesses in the U.S in 2007.

Source: U.S. Census

500 miles

Approximate distance from Romeo, MI to Mt. Juliet, TN.

Source: DaftLogic

19%

Number of Americans who've been married twice as of 2010. Five per cent have been married three times or more.

Source: U.S. Census

8.5%

Average of successful second marriages.

Source: U.S. Census

Love in the air

