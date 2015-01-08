11 Australian Castles You Can Buy Right Now

There’s been some angst this week among Australian homebuyers after radio duo Kyle and Jackie O posted pics of 20-bedroom chateaus selling for the same price as a Mosman demolition job.
It’s not far-fetched. Last year we found nine European castles listed for $1 million – the average price of a three-bed house in Sydney.
And combined capital city values in Australia only increased in 2014 by 8.5% with house values up 8.9% and unit values rising by 5.9%.
But a quick search at www.realestate.com.au shows that you don’t need to move the family to Europe to live large, medieval-style. There’s plenty of castles for sale right here in Australia, and many of them are comfortably under $1 million.
Here’s what we found:
$987,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
'Situated at the top of a hill over looking the peasants.' What more could you want? It's also a very modern castle, with ethernet ports in every room, solar power and two cave showers. About 30km west of Brisbane.
There's even a drawbridge, pirate grog bar and gas steam punk style stove. (BYO moat.)
More details and pics
$725,000
8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Put your own spin on this unfinished battlement with more than 13 joustable acres on your doorstep, 14 rooms, 4 ensuites, portico and three balconies. And a chicken shed.
More details and pics
$1,600,000 - $1,800,000
11 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
In the outer northeast suburbs of Melbourne, you've got 11 bedrooms to entertain the lords and ladies of Research. A hydrotherapy spa pool doubles as a 'romantic, yet practical' moat.
More details and pics
'At the rear of the residence, an ornamental lake provides the perfect backdrop for the passing of Excalibur by the Lady of the Lake to the future king of this most magnificent castle and domain.'
More details and pics
$1.5m+
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
You don't get the entire castle, but there are several apartments for sale at the historic Delgany estate just minutes away from Fisherman's Beach.
More details and pics
You do get to use the pool, wander eight acres of manicured gardens, and have a hit of golf.
More details and pics
$2.5m+
5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
In Beenleigh, just south of Brisbane, a stately pleasure palace did estate agent Julie Andrews decree. The excellently named 'Castle Rumble' is the business, a mind-numbing 3900 square metres of medieval living set on 10 acres.
More details and pics here
Four storeys? Check. 'All zombies taken care of'? Check. Treasure room? Check.
More details and pics here
Between $3-$4 million
7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Just 35 minutes away from the Adelaide CBD, Castambul Castle is just six years old and open for offers. Valley views over the river, 60 acres of valleys and hills, gargoyles and remote controlled iron gates.
More details and pics here
$1.5-$2 million
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Another apartment in a grande ye olde complex, the former Ozone Hotel has an enviable location guarding the heads of Port Phillip. This apartment occupies nearly all the top floor, but to be honest, it's not very castle-like at all inside.
More details and pics here
$920,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
More chateau than castle, the circular tower entrance is the feature of this property on five acres near Traralgon, a couple of hours east of Melbourne.
More details and pics here
$2,500,000+
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
On swanky Avalon Beach north of Sydney sits this pocket castle built in the 1950s. Lots of dark wood and sandstone, complemented by glorious 300-degree views of Clareville Beach.
More details and pics here
Offers Over $1,150,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
It's even called 'The Castle'. Built in 1910 from local sandstone, it was the project of German fur and feather product businessman Wilhelm Kutnewsky. Featuring turrets, unexpected balconies, a ballroom and a well.
More details and pics here
'Numerous alterations and additions (make) it difficult to comprehend how the house had been imagined or built.'
More details and pics here
$565,000
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
One for the budget conscious castle fan. On 10 acres in central Victoria, this one is all party at the front, business at the back. At 'Avalon', your money also buys you a drawbridge and a secret tunnel (to escape bushfires).
More details and pics here
