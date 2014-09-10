These 11 Apps Show How The Apple Watch Will Make Your Life Easier

David Paul Morris/Getty Tim Cook reveals the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has just opened up a whole new market for third-party app developers.

Using a new program called WatchKit, developers will be able to create apps specifically built for the Apple Watch, which will show up on the main screen.

During the Apple Watch presentation Tuesday, Apple’s VP of Technology Kevin Lynch showed several third-party apps that will run on the Apple Watch.

It gives you a glimpse into how the Apple Watch will make your life easier, once it becomes available next year.

With the Facebook app, you can respond to friend requests or messages straight from your Apple Watch. Using the ‘Digital Crown’ on the right side, you can scroll through news feeds.

Apple Facebook app on Apple Watch

The Twitter app perfectly fits into the Apple Watch screen, with a full background image. You’ll be able to set up notifications and use the same favourites, retweets, and dismiss buttons on it.

Apple Twitter app on Apple Watch

American Airlines has created an app where you’ll be able to check in and collect bags with a single tap on your watch.

Apple American Airlines app on Apple Watch

Starwood Hotels is creating an app where you can check in to the hotel and unlock your hotel room door by simply waving your watch in front of the door. All W Hotels around the world are making this available next spring.

Apple Starwood Hotels app on Apple Watch

City Mapper’s app will give you all the mass transit information you need and remind you to get off at the right stops.

Apple City Mapper app on Apple Watch

Pinterest’s app can remind you when you get near a site you’ve pinned, and give walking directions to that site.

Apple Pinterest app on Apple Watch

BMW has built an app that shows the charge level of your car and a map of where you’ve parked your car, plus directions back to it.

Apple BMW app on Apple Watch

MLB’s app shows real-time sports scores and news updates.

Apple MLB app on Apple Watch

Honeywell is building an app where you can remotely control the temperature in your home.

Apple Honeywell app on Apple Watch

Lutron, a lighting control systems company, allows you to control the lighting in your home with a single tap.

Apple Lutron app on Apple Watch

With Nike’s app, you can see the distance you’ve run and challenge your friends to go for a run.

Apple Nike app on Apple Watch





