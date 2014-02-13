These Are The 11 App Developers You Need To Watch In 2014

Some critics say that 2013 was a lost year for tech, citing that there was a serious lack of innovation.
But that could only mean good things for 2014. Developers are looking for ways to correct 2013’s mistakes and produce something completely innovative and new.
Here’s a roundup of the 11 developers and the projects you should keep an eye on.
Hola CEO Ofer Vilenski and his team are based in Israel and are responsible for the Hola app. This program lets users from anywhere in the world watch whatever they want online. This could be a huge development for citizens living under repressive regimes in countries like China and Iran. These countries censor an extreme amount of online media, so it will be interesting to see how this service develops in the new year.
Price: Free
Available: Google Chrome, Android, Mac and Windows
Jóhann Þorvaldur Bergþórsson hails from Reyjkavik, Iceland, and is the CTO for Plain Vanilla Games. His previous work experience consisted of creating games like Amazing Napoleon's Great Escape from Tiny Places before he helped create Quizup. At the end of 2013, Quizup became the fastest-growing iPhone game in history: The app acquired 3.5 million users in three weeks of launch. The game is easy to play -- you just sign in, create an account, and compete against your friends in a series of trivia games.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Shake founder and CEO Abe Geiger and his team want to make the law easy to understand. If you're a freelancer seeking a job in a field like video production, Shakelaw can help you quickly create a contract with a few taps. The app simplifies legal jargon and makes it easy to lock up a gig quickly. Geiger is particularly proud of how simple the process for this is. A new feature will be added soon for freelance journalists, so Geiger's firm could become pretty useful for college graduates looking for work.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Nick D'Aloisio is the teenage wunderkind who created the news app Summly and sold it to Yahoo for millions. Now, he's back with his new app Yahoo News Digest. The app delivers nine stories to your smartphone twice a day. Each article is brief and easy to read. While a bubble in news apps could emerge soon, it could take a code-savvy teen to figure out the right way for us to read the news on a small screen.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Instead of wanting fame or money, Joshua Singer and a group of high school students in Texas created an app for charity. Singer and his crew of developers, Apps For Aptitude, made an app called Cards For A Cause. The app is a study guide for smartphones that tests you on a variety of subjects through flash cards. It costs $US0.99 to download, and proceeds go to various foundations in San Antonio, Texas, that fight illiteracy. For kids in high school, this is a well-designed app that fulfils a noteworthy cause. This group of kids could have a promising career ahead.
Price: $US0.99
Available: iPhone
Rytis Vitkauskas and Viktoras Jucikas are the founders of YPlan, which is the ultimate party app. The app curates nightly entertainment events in New York and London, and two taps will quickly pay for a reservation. Jucikas, a former executive director for Goldman Sachs, and Vitkausas started the company in London before expanding to New York at the end of last year. In-app purchases from ticket sales give these guys tremendous potential to expand. Plus, the app has rarely had an outage, according to its co-founders, so it can handle a large amount of demand. Plans for 2014 include adding more events and more cities.
Price: Free
Based in Greece, Stelios Petrakis and Petros Douvantzis are the co-founders and sole developers of Evil Window Dog for the app called Horizon. Douvantzis and Petrakis knew each other for over 10 years before deciding to work together. The app they made helps iPhone owners take horizontal videos without having to hold a phone in landscape mode. The developers conceived this idea over the summer when they noticed the frustration people had when they needed to adjust their phones to take proper videos. It's a very helpful app that solves an annoying problem, so it will be interesting to see what these guys can do this year.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
While Mike Matas isn't a developer, he's a user interface designer who helped Facebook create its latest app, called Paper. Matas has helped design UI at Nest Labs and Apple before he sold his startup to Facebook in 2011. Paper pulls content from news stories that your friends share on their pages and condenses them into a gorgeous set of scrolling screens. This is one of the most significant app reveals from Facebook in a while, and Matas may lead the company's continued expansion onto mobile.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Severin Hacker and Luis Van Ahn are the brains behind Duolingo. Ranked as one of Apple's best apps for 2013, people use the program to learn a new language in around three days. Van Ahn is considered to be the father of crowdsourcing and created the company with his student, Hacker, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon. Forbes writes that Von Ahn is fending off buyout offers from big companies like Google but has the potential to turn Duolingo into a powerful nonprofit found on your phone.
Price: Free
Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski are the co-founders of CodeAcademy, which launched its first iPhone app in December called Hour of Code. The app helps users learn how to build programs in small chunks on their smartphone. While Sims acknowledged that coding on a mobile phone can be difficult, they explained that new features will be coming in the new year that will enable the app to integrate better with the website. It will also incorporate new lessons. Education apps could become one of the emerging trends this year. Sims and Bubinski found a fantastic way for people to learn a new skill.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Jeff Grossman and Rich Hong are the main developers behind Confide. It's a messaging app that lets you send memos that vanish after you read them. Grossman and Hong were college roommates at Carnegie Mellon before they started working together at Yext. With backing from Jon Brod and Howard Lerman, Grossman and Hong created an app that could be considered the 'Snapchat for business.' You can send confidential messages to contacts without worrying about information leaks, especially since Confide is screenshot-proof. Grossman and Hong found a good use for these ephemeral messaging apps and are currently working on a version for Android.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
