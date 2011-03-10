11 Amazing European Offices Americans Can Only Dream Of

Life in Europe is fantastic — great food, low stress, less driving, more biking, and so forth.
It’s not just in leisure, but in the workplace too.
There are multiple companies in Europe with amazing offices. Some of them are American, but plenty of great European brands have workplaces that reflect their unique status.
And most Americans can only dream they’d work there.
We thought we’d show you a few that caught our eye.
What would cool offices be without Google? Google Paris is inside an old Paris building, which gives it a unique vibe
We were only able to find one picture of $3bn Vente Privée, whose rumoured-to-be-incredible offices are off-limits to outsiders
