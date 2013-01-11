The 11 Best Alternatives To Paying For Cable

Photo: Marco Bellucci / Flickr, CC

Now that most American workers will see 2 per cent more of their take-home income disappear this year, it’s as good a time as any to find ways to trim household costs.By far, the simplest place to start is with your cable or satellite bill.



Anyone with a solid Internet connection, a computer, and a couple hundred bucks to invest should be able to break their cable addiction.

To give you a leg up, we’ve compiled our favourite gadgets and hacks to help you finally cut the cord –– for good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.