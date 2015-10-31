11 Alfred Hitchcock quotes reveal how a master of fear thinks

Halloween is nearly upon us!
To celebrate, we’ve drawn from this Wikipedia list of quotes spoken by the man whose name is synonymous with fear: Alfred Hitchcock.
Hitchcock was a master of cinema who specialised — and reveled — in terrifying his audience with psychological thrillers like “Psycho,” and “Vertigo.”
But there’s more to the cinematic genius than you know. These quotes take you inside the mind of Hitchcock.
Be warned: They might disturb you.
On Disney: 'If I made 'Cinderella,' the audience would immediately be looking for a body in the coach.'
On hair colour: 'Blondes make the best victims. They're like virgin snow that shows up the bloody footprints.'
Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesA scene from Alfred Hitchcock 's 'Rebecca' (1940).
(Interview on CBS TV, February 20, 1977)
Universal Pictures
(Movie trailer for the 1960s film The Birds.)
Screenshot
(As quoted in Hitchcock -- revised edition 1985 -- by François Truffaut, p. 109)
