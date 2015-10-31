11 Alfred Hitchcock quotes reveal how a master of fear thinks

Halloween is nearly upon us!

To celebrate, we’ve drawn from this Wikipedia list of quotes spoken by the man whose name is synonymous with fear: Alfred Hitchcock.

Hitchcock was a master of cinema who specialised — and reveled — in terrifying his audience with psychological thrillers like “Psycho,” and “Vertigo.”

But there’s more to the cinematic genius than you know. These quotes take you inside the mind of Hitchcock.

Be warned: They might disturb you.

On Disney: 'If I made 'Cinderella,' the audience would immediately be looking for a body in the coach.' Disney (Newsweek, June 11, 1956) On hair colour: 'Blondes make the best victims. They're like virgin snow that shows up the bloody footprints.' Jason Merritt/Getty Images A scene from Alfred Hitchcock 's 'Rebecca' (1940). (Interview on CBS TV, February 20, 1977) On puns. 'Puns are the highest form of literature.' Youtube Screengrab On suicide.'We do not recommend suicide as a way of life.' Adam Berry/Getty Images On his scariest film: ''The Birds' could be the most terrifying motion picture I have ever made.' Universal Pictures (Movie trailer for the 1960s film The Birds.) On the authorities: 'I'm not against the police; I'm just afraid of them.' Screenshot (As quoted in Hitchcock -- revised edition 1985 -- by François Truffaut, p. 109) On cinema: 'The silent pictures were the purest form of cinema.' Paramount/Universal (Hitchcock, 1967, by François Truffaut)

