11 Additional People Arrested In Connection With Turkish Coup Plot

Turkey’s civilian government has arrested 11 additional people in connection with the coup plot that was busted earlier this week.The Wall Street Journal reports that, in addition to the 11 arrests, 2 top military officials were set free.



The situation in Turkey has become increasingly unstable throughout the week as the country tries to come to terms with the new design of its government. Previously, the military had a intimate role in politics driven by its role in protecting the secular nature of the Turkish state, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But now with new E.U. ascension rules in place, the military’s role has been curtailed. The coup plot has resulted in a downgrade of Turkish equities by Citibank, according to the Wall Street Journal.

