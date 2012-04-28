The 10th Largest Economy In The World Is...The US Manufacturing Sector?

Here’s an interesting way of looking at some otherwise dry economic data.



Yesterday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis published a durable goods report that included GDP by industry for 2011. According to the report, U.S. manufacturing output reached $1.837 trillion.

Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog wanted to see how that number stacked up relative to the world’s GDP readings.

Here’s the result:

Photo: Carpe Diem

