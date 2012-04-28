The 10th Largest Economy In The World Is...The US Manufacturing Sector?

Sam Ro

Here’s an interesting way of looking at some otherwise dry economic data.

Yesterday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis published a durable goods report that included GDP by industry for 2011.  According to the report, U.S. manufacturing output reached $1.837 trillion.

Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog wanted to see how that number stacked up relative to the world’s GDP readings.

Here’s the result:

chart

Photo: Carpe Diem

