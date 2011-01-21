10 Social Media Blogs You Should Be Reading

Photo: Flickr
Social media blogs are this decade’s newspapers and television shows.Unfortunatley, not every website in the blogosphere offers quality content that’s worth reading.
I’ve done some of the work for you by compiling a short list social media blogs that a you should defintley be looking out for.
This post was written by Benjamin Lang and originally appeared at EpicLaunch.
One of the most famous social networking experts, Chris Brogan, explores the use of social media and social networking tools, as well as helping individuals work more effeciently.
If you're looking for a blogger who knows what he's talking about, it's Chris Brogan.
Although this blog doesn't focus on social media as a whole, it's the best source for Twitter tips.
Darren Rowse runs this impressive multi-authored Twitter blog.
One of the top 10 social media blogs, Kikolani, provides priceless content on not only social media but also blogging tips.
Brian Solis is one of the most prominent thought leaders and published authors in new media.
After reading just one post it's evident just how knowledgeable he is in the social media expertis
J.D. Lasica runs SocialMedia.biz, a well-presented news site and podcast about social media, Web 2.0, democratic media and the revolution in user-created content.
It tracks news about Facebook and other social networks and Web 2.0 sites.
RotorBlog provides the latest Web 2.0, social networking and online communication news.
It's one of the most popular sources of information for people using the Internet to communicate.
Britopain is an easy-to-read, social media blog maintained by Michael Brito.
Here you will find insights into the social web and real-time community engagement.
