A display of 109 strollers in Lviv memorializes the 109 kids killed since the start of Russia’s bombardment

One hundred and nine empty strollers and car seats have been set up in front of Lviv’s City Hall. Kathleen Livingstone for Insider

Empty strollers and car seats were placed into rows in front of Lviv’s City Hall on Friday.

The display, titled ‘The Price of War,’ represents children killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

LVIV, Ukraine – One hundred and nine empty strollers and car seats have been set up row after row in front of City Hall in Lviv, the historic city in western Ukraine that’s become a refugee transit hub for hundreds of thousands of people escaping besieged cities to the east.

“We have 109 children who are like angels, and they have closed the sky as angels because there is no respective decision to close the sky over Ukraine,” said Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, at a press conference on Friday. “That’s why we are doing this with our bodies.”

The display is titled “The Price of War.” A representative of the mayor’s office told Insider that it would remain in the square and continue to grow, day by day, to match the growing death toll caused by the Russian invasion and indiscriminate shelling of Ukraine.

An empty car seat sat in front of Lviv’s City Hall. Kathleen Livingstone for Insider

Earlier on Friday, explosions were heard in central Lviv when a military installation near the city’s airport was bombed. Rescue teams were still working to clear the rubble and determine if the blasts resulted in any casualties or injuries, the mayor said.

It was the second time the region, which makes up a large part of Ukraine’s border with Poland, had been struck.

It’s unknown exactly how many Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the war began on Feb. 24., but targets have included apartment buildings, bread lines, and TV towers. In Mariupol, a the bombing of a maternity hospital killed at least five people, while a theater sheltering hundreds of women and children, with the word “children” written in large letters outside, has also been hit.