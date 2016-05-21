109-mph winds on Mount Washington launched a man through the air

Weather Observers Mike Dorfman and Tom Padham played atop New Hampshire’s Mount Washington amid an intense storm. The 6,288 foot peak has some of the most extreme weather on the planet. It holds the US record for fastest wind gust at 231 mph. On this day, the winds reached 109 mph, enough to send Dorfman flying through the air.

Dorfman was ok, but was “exhausted after several minutes of playing,” he said.

Written and produced by Carl Mueller

