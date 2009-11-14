1080p HD Coming To YouTube Next Week

YouTube announced on its blog yesterday that beginning next week it will support full 1080p HD videos, up from its current maximum of 720p.



Videos already uploaded in 1080p, currently displayed in 720p, are being re-encoded by YouTube to take advantage of the new maximum.

YouTube already has a test video. It’s a work in progress. The video was skipping on us as we tried to watch at home.



