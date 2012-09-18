Over 100 Already Arrested In This Morning's Occupy Protests

This morning Occupy Wall Street marched on Wall Street to mark the anniversary of the movement’s occupation of Zuccotti Park.



It was definitely chaotic — cops chased protesters all over downtown Manhattan, splitting them up and corralling them before they were put into vans for arrest.

Naturally, in the midst of all that, it took a while to get the tally of people arrested by the police.

According to what we’ve heard from Occupy protesters on their livestream. The National Lawyers Guild put the official tally of arrests at 104.

And here’s what that looks like, from CNBC’s John Carney:

Photo: CNBC’s John Carney, Instagram

