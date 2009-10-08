Man Convicted For Mugging 101-Year-Old Woman

A man was found guilty yesterday for attacking a 101-year-old and two other elderly women in Queens in 2007. The trial’s star witness was the now 103-year-old victim, Rose Morat.



“I told the judge, I said, ‘Just tell him to smile and I will recognise him.’ And he did,” she said. “I met him downstairs and he smiled. I thought he was a nice man. He opened the door and then he hit me,” Ms. Morat told The New York Times. Marot answered her own door when the Times stopped by.

NYT: The defendant, Jack Rhodes, 47, was found guilty at the end of a four-week jury trial before Justice Gregory L. Lasak. Mr. Rhodes was accused of mugging Ms. Morat on March 4, 2007, in the lobby of her building. The attack was captured on security videotape and widely disseminated, making Ms. Morat something of a cause célèbre. Mr. Rhodes was also convicted of assaulting Solange Elizee, 87, and Angela Khan, 53.

The jury determined that the assaults could be classified as hate crimes under the provisions of New York State’s Hate Crimes Act of 2000 because of the victims’ ages. Sentencing is to take place on Nov. 12; Mr. Rhodes faces up to 90 years in prison.

The attack of Marat was caught on tape and was, not surprisingly, the cause of city-wide outrage. Prosecutors had recorded her testimony 20 months ago, worried she might pass away before the trial.

