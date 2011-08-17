103 Year Old Nun To Leave Spanish Convent For First Time In 84 Years

Photo: DeusXFlorida via Flickr

In 1927, Sister Teresita took her vows, dedicated her life to Christ, and stepped behind the walls of Buenafuente del Sistalin, north of Madrid. She was 19.Now, at age 103, she will finally leave the convent to attend World Youth Day in Madrid and meet Pope Benedict, The Telegraph reports. The only other time she left her convent during the 84 year stretch was to escape fighting during the Spanish Civil War.



Via The Telegraph:

“She said she thinks she will make the trip with her eyes closed, so that nothing will distract her,” said the convent’s mother superior, Maria.

And though Sister Teresa may not know the world around her, it may know her. She, along with 9 other nuns, was the subject of a book entitled What Is A Girl Like You Doing In A Place Like That, by Jesus Garcia.

