This 102-year-old was born before women could vote and she's ready to see a female president

102-year-old Ruline Steininger has voted for 19 male presidents, and she is ready for Hillary Clinton to be her 20th vote.

The Iowan came out strong in support of Clinton last week at the Iowa Caucus, and the former Secretary of State even tweeted a note of thanks.

