102-Year-Old Gets A Full-Ride Scholarship To The University Of Michigan

102-year-old Margaret Dunning is going back to finish her degree at the University of Michigan after 80 years in the real world, and she’s getting a full scholarship to do it.During the Great Depression, Dunning had to drop out of U of M to work for her mother – and she never ended up going back.



After Dunning was featured in a TODAY.com article for her passion about cars, auto products manufacturer The FRAM Group decided to honour her with a scholarship and send her back to get her degree.

NBC’s Today Show has the story:

Still, the idea of returning to school after all these decades has filled Dunning with a rush of excitement. She said she figures she has about a year to go before completing her degree, and she’s already plotting out her commute to the university campus in Ann Arbor.

“I’ll have to figure out just what I’ll study, but it will be in business, though — I know that,” she said. “I’m still running a business right now. … It’s a trust fund.”

“I’m very, very pleased about it,” she said. “I feel that I’ve been granted a few years that other people do not have, and I am really very happy that I have this beautiful old world to live in.”

