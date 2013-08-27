This 102-Year-Old Man Has Bought Nothing But Fords Since The 1920s

Ford Motor Company 102-year-old Floyd Pullin was named honorary Ford Trucks president for a day.

Of all the things automakers love to brag about, the rate of repeat customers is near the top of the list. So it makes sense that Ford is making about big deal about Floyd Pullin’s latest purchase.

The 102-year-old Pennsylvania resident just bought a new 2013 F-150 truck, this 16th Ford vehicle he has taken home since he became a customer in the 1920s.

To celebrate Pullin’s birthday last week, Ford named him honorary Ford Trucks president for a day, threw a party, and made a video starring its employees.

In the 2012 automotive loyalty awards from Polk, Ford took first place a bunch of categories, including overall loyalty to manufacturer, overall loyalty to make, and loyalty in the sports car, luxury car, and pickup categories (for the Mustang, Lincoln MKZ, and F-Series).

