102 passengers have been evacuated from a Qantas flight in Perth

Spectators watch as the Qantas A380 Airbus arrives in Perth. Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty .Images)

Passengers were evacuated onto the tarmac from a Qantas flight in Perth this afternoon as firefighters and police swarmed the aircraft.

The cause of the evacuation is not yet clear but there are some reports that there were fumes in the plane’s cockpit after an abnormal landing.

102 passengers were evacuated safely.

BREAKING Fire authorities say 102 ppl safely evacuated from plane @ Perth airport aftr 'abnormal landing', fumes in cockpit. @abcnewsPerth — Nicolas Perpitch (@NicPerpitch) September 23, 2016

It’s the second incident of its kind in as many days.

Yesterday a Jetstar flight was also forced to divert course and land in Brisbane after smoke filled the plane’s cabin. Read more on that here.

More to come.

