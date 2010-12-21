12/13: Tech’s Biggest Lobbying Losers And Winners Of The Week

LOSERS



Google – Again a loser of the week and again based on a Microsoft move. Microsoft threw their weight behind a group lobbying to stop the Google acquisition of ITA. The bid to buy the travel-search software is up against a coalition that now includes rival Microsoft arguing antitrust issues with the purchase.

Amazon – Which somehow got themselves in the bizarre position of having to correct the record on their stance on the FCC net neutrality position. Not necessarily their fault, but its not a win to have your position be so unclear so close to the final FCC ruling.

WINNERS

Silicon Valley as a whole – Google and Cisco were a few of the tech companies in attendance at a corporate leadership meeting with the President this week. Although many would love to pretend that Silicon Valley doesn’t receive its share of governmental attention and respect, this inclusion is part of larger outreach that is also on display during the FCC net neutrality decision.

CleanTech – Wow, major coup for solar, wind and biothermal which managed to maintain an existing grant program by having it included in the tax package which was signed into law last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.