101 Small Business Web Applications You Must Check Out

There are plenty of amazing productivity apps to choose from.

Check out these 101 small business web applications – software in the cloud. The selections reflect the breadth of innovative ideas and new business pursuits at play in the small business technology cloud landscape.From sales to legal to productivity tools, we can attest that the small business technology is alive, kicking and doing extremely well in 2011.



It’s getting much easier and cheaper to operate a business than ever before. Absolutely great news for small business!

Here is the list of categories we will cover on this post:

Business Development

Email Marketing

Event Marketing

Video Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Online Sales

Online Payment

Presentation

Billing and Accounting

Funding

Hiring and Team Building File Sharing

Legal

Building Websites

Website Testing

Market Research

CRM

Productivity

Customer Service

Team Management

Voice Communication

Online Education—

Business Development

Card Munch allows users to take a photo and submit your business card. Each business card will be transcribed, edited and reviewed by virtual workers to guarantee accuracy.

Cost: FREE

NoteLeaf allows users to schedule meetings on your Google Calendar, then gives you information about who you’re about to meet on your phone.

Cost: FREE

Shoeboxed allows users digitize all your receipt, business card and organise everything neatly electronically.

Cost: FREE to $49.95 per month

Bump allows users to use your phone to bump another phone. If both people confirm that the match is indeed correct will the contact information be sent down to the other person.

Cost: FREE

Hashable allows users to track their business relationships record meetings, calls, intros and exchange business cards.

Cost: FREE

Tungle allows users to invite people to schedule with them, without having to sign up and automatically sync with your existing calendar.

Cost: FREE to $4.99 per month

Email Marketing

Vertical Response allows users to self-service email marketing, online surveys and direct mail service which allows you to create, manage and analyse your own direct marketing campaigns.

Cost: FREE to $240 per month

Infusionsoft captures leads, create beautiful emails and automatically follow up using auto-responders.

Cost: FREE to $999 per month

Constant Contact supports email marketing, online survey and event marketing.

Cost: FREE to $240 per month

MailChimp allows users to manage your email campaigns, share them on social networks, integrate with web services you already use, manage subscribers and track your results.

Cost: FREE to $240 per month

Tiny Letter is a free email newsletter platform which allows you to create beautiful landing page and simple email newsletter.

Cost: FREE

GetResponse allows user to create media-rich email marketing campaign.

Cost: $9.95 to $65 per month

Event Management and Marketing

Eventbrite allows users to manage, promote, and sell event tickets.

Cost: 2.5% + $0.99 per ticket

MogoTix allows users to create and manage event mobile ticket.

Cost: 2.5% + $0.99 per ticket

Eventbee allows users to manage and sell event ticket.

Cost: 2.5% + $0.99 per ticket

Video Marketing

Justin.tv allows users to broadcast live video and chat with viewers.

Cost: FREE

Ustream.tv allows users to broadcast video LIVE to the world from a computer, mobile or iPhone.

Cost: FREE

LiveStream allows users to broadcast and live stream your own channel for events, chats or presentations.

Cost: FREE

Social Media Marketing

Crowdbooster allows Twitter analytics and insights. Social Media Marketing Optimization. Schedule and time your tweets. Twitter reports in Excel and PDF.

Cost: FREE

Wildfire allows users to create marketing campaigns like sweepstakes, contests and give-aways on Facebook and Twitter.

Cost: $5 to $250 per campaign

Flowtown allows users to analyse their customer social media profile using their email contacts.

Cost: Unknown

Postling allows users to manage their social media from a single place and let them post, respond and schedule.

Cost: FREE to $34 per month

Online Sales

Big Commerce allows users to sell on Facebook and Ebay, Phones and email.

Cost: Free – $299.99 per month

zferral allows users to create, track and manage online referrals.

Cost: $49 – $999 per month

Shopify allows users to create, track and manage online referrals.

Cost: $49 – $999 per month

Online Payment

Square allows users to collect credit card payment by plugging a reader into a phone or iPad.

Cost: 2.75% per transaction

Cimbal allows user to pay using your smart phone in the store, online and person-to-person anywhere Cimbal is accepted.

Cost: Free between individual

WePay allows users to collect money from a group and make splitting cost easier. It also makes sharing activity more transparent.

Cost: 3.5% per transaction

Google Checkout allows users to collect payment online using their Google login or any major credit cards.

Cost: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Paypal allows users to collect payment online using their Paypal account or any major credit cards.

Cost: 2.9% + $0.30 USD per transaction

Bill Me later allows users to pay without using a credit card and pay later.

Cost: Unknown

Venmo allows users to pay with your iPhone, Android or Blackberry.

Cost: FREE

Presentation

Slideshare allows users to upload and share your presentation for free.

Cost: FREE

Keynote Remote allows users to control your Keynote (Apple) slide presentation on your Mac from your iPod touch or iPhone.

Cost: $0.99

Prezi allows users to create web based presentation and allows you to zoom in and out to see the big picture and small details.

Cost: FREE to $59

Imageloop allows users to create, save, share slideshow online.

Cost: FREE

280 Slides allows users to create and share presentation online.

Cost: FREE

iCharts allows users to present raw survey data in a attractive visual and interactive format.

Cost: Unknown

Billing and Accounting

Bill.com allows users to save and cost of business bill pyament and invoicing.

Cost: FREE to $24.99 per month

Freshbook helps users to track time, organiser expenses and invoice customers.

Cost: FREE to $39.95 per month

Indinero provides users insight into their business health.

Cost: FREE to $99 per month

Outright allows users to get an instant snapshot of where you stand financially. It keeps track of your profit and loss, income, expenses, etc

Cost: $9.95 per month

Expensify allows users to import expenses and receipts from credit card or bank account ad submits PDF expense reports by email, and reimburses online.

Cost: $9.95 per month

Recurly helps users with recurring billing operations in a secure and cost-effective manner.

Cost: $69 per month and up

Raising Funds

Kickstarter allows users to fund raise for creative projects.

Cost: 5% on the money you raise

Profounder allows users to raise the capital that they need, and the tools to manage all of the associated book-keeping, legals and compliance fillings.

Cost: Varies

Prosper connects users who want to invest money to users to want to borrow money.

Cost: 0.50% to 4.5% on the money you raise

IndieGoGo allows users to create and fund ideas.

Cost: 4% on the money you raise

Hiring and Team Building

Elance allows users to hire, manage and pay your virtual team.

Cost: You name your own price

oDesk allows users to hire, manage, and pay remote freelancers or teams.

Cost: You name your own price

Rent A Coder allows users to get freelance programmers and find freelance jobs.

Cost: You name your own price

99Designs allows users to find freelance designers.

Cost: You name your own price

TaskRabbit allows users to get hire local people to get specific physically tasks done.

Cost: You name your own price

CrowdFlower allows user to takes large, data-heavy projects and breaks them into small tasks, then distribute to an on-demand workforce around the world.

Cost: Varies

Guru allows users to find high quality freelancers online.

Cost: You name your own referral fee

Amazon Mechanical Turk allows users to access to on-demand workforce and performance human intelligence task.

Cost: You name your own referral fee

Redbeacon allows users to get price quotes, compare professionals, and book appointments online for any office need.

Cost: FREE

File Sharing

Dropbox allows users to store and share files and folders with others across the Internet using file synchronisation.

Cost: FREE to $19.99 per month

YouSendIt allows users to send, receive and track large files via email.

Cost: FREE to $14.99 per month

Box.net allows user to store documents, media and all of your content online, so you can access, manage and share them from anywhere.

Cost: FREE to $15 per month

Egnyte supports file storage, backup, sharing and collaboration everything on the cloud.

Cost: FREE to $89.99 per month

Legal

Law Pivot allows users to crowd source confidential legal advice.

Cost: Free

Right Signature allows users to sign contracts, NDAs, forms online.

Cost: Free to $249 per month

Docu Sign allows users to sign and send documents and signatures and support full audit trail.

Cost: Free to $22.99 per month

Echo Sign allows users to performance online, fax, biometric and mobile signature.

Cost: Free to $499 per month

Building Websites

Yola allows users to create a professional, ad-free website.

Cost: Free to $8.33 per month

Wix allows users to create flash based website.

Cost: Free to $15.9 per month

Weebly allows users to create free website with no technical skills required.

Cost: Free to $4.58 per month

Webvanta allows users to CMS based website with no technical skills required.

Cost: Free to $99 per month

Intuit allows users to create website based on predesigned websites.

Cost: Free to $4.95 per month

Website Testing

Usertesting.com takes video of a visitor speaking their thoughts describing the problems they encountered while using your site.

Cost: $39 per use

Gazehawk keeps track of where your users look on your website which allows you to test landing pages, registration/checkout flows, homepages, etc.

Cost: $495 and up

ReQtest helps users to do web-based testing and bug reporting on the cloud.

Cost: FREE to $30 per user

Unbounce allows users to create, publish and optimise landing pages for testing purposes.

Cost: $25 to $500 per user

Feedback Army allows users to start simple usability testing for their website.

Cost: $15

Optimizely allows users to improve their website through A/B testing.

Cost: $19 – $399

Market Research

Survey Monkey allows users to create web-based survey.

Cost: Free – $64.99 per month

Wufoo allows user to create contact forms, web surveys, and invitations so they can collect the data, registrations and online payments they need without being technical

Cost: Free – $199.99 per month

Google Forms allows users to create an online form from any spreadsheet.

Cost: Free

Ask Your Target Market allows users to write surveys and send them to their target market segment.

Cost: Free – $119 per month

Survey Gizmo allows users to online surveys.

Cost: Free – $159 per month

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Highrise allows users to to manage contacts, keep track of who said what when, schedule follow-ups, set reminders, and convert leads.

Cost: FREE to $99 per month

Sugar CRM allows users to automate sales force and customer support on the cloud.

Cost: FREE to $600 per user per year

Salesforce allows users to keeps all the contacts, messages, e-mails, files, events and tasks.

Cost: FREE

Heap allows users to broadcast and live stream your own channel for events, chats or presentations.

Cost: FREE to $9 per user

Productivity

Evernote allows users to save ideas, photos and voice note on any computer and mobile device.

Cost: FREE to $5 per month

Meeting Agenda allows users to create online agenda and minutes template that you can share with attendees.

Cost: FREE to $9.95 per month

Workflowy allows users to organise their thoughts.

Cost: FREE

Rescue Time shows users how spend time & provides tools to help them be more productive.

Cost: FREE to $9 per month

Customer Service

Zendesk allows users to do customer support online.

Cost:$9 to $49 per month

Zopim allows users to do livechat with your customers online.

Cost: FREE to $99 per month

Assistly allows users to consolidate all customer service conversations into one screen where service requests are collected, prioritised, and handled by team members.

Cost: FREE to $99 per month

Olark allows users to chat with visitors on your website from desktop, laptop or mobile device.

Cost: $15 to $149 per month

Team Management and Collaboration

Teamly allows users to manage their team by helping them focus on the top 5 priorities for the day, week and month.

Cost: FREE to $8 per month

Huddle allows users to manage projects, files and people in the cloud.

Cost: FREE to $15 per month

Yammer allows users to create their own Twitter and Facebook-like communication environment, but for internal employee only.

Cost: FREE to $5 per month

Voice Communication

Grasshopper allows users to get a toll free or local number, set up voicemail extensions and get other voice features online.

Cost: $9.95 to $199 per month

Ring Central allows users to setup 800 numbers, toll free numbers, virtual pbx, internet fax and virtual phone system.

Cost: FREE to $39.99 per month

Google Voice allows users to create one phone number so it will ring anywhere. It also transcribe the voice messages into email.

Cost: FREE

Online Education

Mindflash allows users to convert existing training materials into online courses.

Cost: FREE to $999 per month

Udemy allows users to create an online course.

Cost: FREE

Learnable allows users to create their own online courses.

Cost: FREE

