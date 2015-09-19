A couple recreated a famous Disney classic frame-by-frame for their engagement shoot

Photography by Melissa Biggerstaff Corinne Jones and Tony Collier recreated ‘101 Dalmatians’ for their engagement pictures.

Corinne Jones and her fiancé Tony Collier have been together since 2009 and consider themselves true Disney fans.

So when it came time to shoot their engagement photos, Jones and Collier eschewed the tried and true poses. They told Tech Insider said they wanted something more memorable and turned to one of Jones’ favourite Disney films, the 1961 classic “101 Dalmatians,” spotted on PetaPixel.

For those who have never seen the classic scene, you can watch it here:

“I have always loved that Roger and Anita were not the typical fairy tale — they were believable characters who didn’t just come together merely by wishing on a star and casting a magic spell,” Jones told Tech Insider. “Pongo had to take the first step. But also, simply enough, dogs are the best.”

Posing with thrift store clothing, homemade props, and two dogs named Izzy and Mookie, Jones and Collier recreated the famous meet up scene from the animated film, complete with getting entangled in leashes and “falling” in the lake.

“As much as we would have loved to jump into the lake, we actually spent the day lugging around buckets of water,” Jones said. “So we spent minimal time actually in the lake, but the photos of us getting wet are some of our favourites.”

After seeing the finished project, shot by Corinne’s cousin Melissa Biggerstaff

of Rusty Lion Art, Jones and Collier said they were “blown away.”

The long-time couple immediately posted them to Facebook for their friends and family, and then Collier decided to share them on Imgur and Reddit for fellow Disney fans.

The photos went viral. Suddenly Jones and Collier were everywhere from BuzzFeed to E! Online. Fans of the movie were impressed with the recreated scenes and almost all of the commenters agreed it was one of the most creative engagement shoots they’d ever seen.

And even though the costumes and poses were on point, the real stars of the show were the dogs: Jones’ mastiff mix Izabelle or Izzy played Perdita while Collier borrowed his brother’s black lab Mookie to be his Pongo.

“Izzy and Mookie — although a bit older, pudgier, and sans spots — are the greatest family pets and we wanted to make them an indelible part of our memories. With the coaxing of some treats with Mookie, they did so great!”

You can see more of the photos on Biggerstaff’s Facebook page.

