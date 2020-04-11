The 101 best movies to watch on Amazon Prime right now

Paramount Pictures ‘A Quiet Place.’

Amazon Prime has a treasure-trove of great movie titles just waiting for you to watch.

Start with these 101 suggestions, which include “Manchester by the Sea,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Magic Mike,” and “A Quiet Place.”

Amazon has absolutely everything you would ever need in your life, and that includes an unlimited number of movies to watch through its Prime Video service. But trying to find something good to watch from an endless library can be a daunting task.

Thankfully you have us.

Like Netflix, Prime Video has a growing collection of original titles, like the Oscar-winning “Manchester by the Sea” and edge-of-your-seat “The Aeronauts.” But unlike its streaming competitor, Amazon has a more impressive selection of old classics (“Sunset Boulevard,” “The Great Escape”) and modern-day favourites (“A Quiet Place,” “Magic Mike”).

If you are in the mood to watch a movie, I guarantee something on Prime will catch your eye.

Here are the 101 movies (listed alphabetically) that you have to watch on Amazon Prime right now:

Note: Numerous Prime Video titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

1. “3 Days of the Condor” (1975)

caption Robert Redford in “3 Days of the Condor.”

In this impressive Sydney Pollack thriller, Robert Redford plays a CIA analyst who ends up in a cat-and-mouse game with a group who has killed the rest of his team on the code name “Condor” project. Faye Dunaway and Max von Sydow also star.

2. “The Aeronauts” (2019)

caption Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in “The Aeronauts.”

Loosely based on real-life events, 1860s balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) team up to fly a gas balloon higher than anyone has before in the name of science.

The movie is filled with fantastic thrills that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. “The African Queen” (1951)

caption Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart in “The African Queen.”

This classic starring Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, and directed by John Huston, follows the pair as they play two unlikely friends (Bogart, a hard-drinking riverboat captain; Hepburn, a Methodist missionary) who do their part to take on the enemy during World War I.

4. “Annihilation” (2018)

caption Alex Garland’s “Annihilation.”

Following his successful directorial debut, “Ex Machina,” Alex Garland dove back into the sci-fi world with this trippy thriller.

Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez, Jeniffer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson star as a group who journey into a mysterious area known as “The Shimmer” that suddenly has appeared on the southern coast of the US.

5. “Beautiful Boy” (2018)

caption (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell in “Beautiful Boy.”

This hard-to-watch drama about addiction and how it cripples a family features incredible performances by Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet who play father and son.

6. “The Bellboy” (1960)

caption Jerry Lewis in “The Bellboy.”

At the height of Jerry Lewis’ popularity, he released this comedy, which also marked his feature directing debut. In it, he plays a clumsy bellboy who is mute. The movie highlights the silly situations he gets into and is heightened by the fact that he doesn’t speak.

Though this movie is 60 years old, many of the comedy bits still work really well.

7. “Bernie” (2011)

caption Shirley MacLaine and Jack Black in “Bernie.”

Based on a true story, Jack Black plays Bernie Tiede, a mortician living in a small Texas town who after building a relationship with controlling 80-year-old millionairess, Marjorie (Shirley MacLaine), murders her.

Black gives one of the best performances of his career as Bernie.

8. “The Big Sick” (2017)

caption Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in “The Big Sick.”

Based on the real-life relationship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (actress Zoe Kazan plays a version of her in the movie), we follow the two as they navigate being an interethnic couple while Emily becomes ill.

Nanjiani and Gordon received an original screenplay Oscar nomination.

9. “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)

caption (L-R) Alex Winter, William Sadler, and Keanue Reeves in “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

This entertaining sequel follows Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) as they team with death to face off a pair of evil androids.

10. “The Birdcage” (1996)

caption (L-R) Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria, and Robin Williams in “The Birdcage.”

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are fantastic in this Mike Nichols comedy in which the two play a gay couple who have to act like they are straight so their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s right-wing parents.

11. “The Bodyguard” (1992)

caption Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard.”

Kevin Costner plays a former Secret Servant agent who is tasked to be the bodyguard for a huge recording artist (played by Whitney Houston) who is receiving death threats. The two soon fall for each other as Costner’s character tries to figure out who is harassing her. This movie still holds up.

12. “Bone Tomahawk” (2015)

caption (L-R) Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell in “Bone Tomahawk.”

Kurt Russell stars in this grisly western in which he plays a sheriff who sets out to rescue townspeople from a cannibalistic Native American clan.

13. “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

caption Renée Zellweger in “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

This classic rom-com stars Renée Zellweger in the title role who goes on a series of misadventures to find love.

14. “Brittany Runs A Marathon” (2019)

caption Jillian Bell in “Brittany Runs a Marathon.”

Jillian Bell gives a great performance as a New York City partier who decides to turn her life around by training to run the New York City Marathon.

If you are looking for a feel-good story, this is it.

15. “Bumblebee” (2018)

caption Hailee Steinfeld in “Bumblebee.”

Set in the late 1980s, we follow Autobot Bumblebee as he lands on Earth. Bumblebee soon befriends Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who helps keep him battle the Decepticons.

16. “The Cabin in the Woods” (2011)

caption Chris Hemsworth in “The Cabin in the Woods” just before Thor made him huge.

Drew Goddard directed and wrote (along with Joss Whedon) this clever horror movie that is full of surprises and showed that Chris Hemsworth was worthy to take on Marvel’s Thor character (the first movie in the Marvel franchise opened a month later).

17. “Cartel Land” (2015)

caption “Cartel Land.”

This Oscar-nominated documentary delves into the drug problem at the US/Mexico border.

18. “Child’s Play” (1988)

caption Catherine Hicks in “Child’s Play.”

Sit back and enjoy this horror classic that gave the world the demented doll, Chucky.

19. “Clue” (1985)

caption “Clue” celebrates the famous board game.

The popular board game comes to life in this whodunit comedy.

20. “The Commuter” (2018)

caption Liam Neeson in “The Commuter.”

Liam Neeson’s late-career shift to being an action star is on full display here as he plays an ex-cop caught in the middle of big trouble on his commute home.

21. “The Conversation” (1974)

caption Gene Hackman in “The Conversation.”

Francis Ford Coppola’s classic stars Gene Hackman as a secret surveillance spy who is in a moral dilemma when he suspects the couple he is spying on will be murdered by the person who hired him.

Not only is Hackman incredible but the photography, editing, and sound editing in this movie are all astounding.

22. “The Cooler” (2003)

caption Maria Bello and William H. Macy in “The Cooler.”

William H. Macy plays Bernie, a guy with a specific role at the casino he works at. He’s “the cooler.” For whatever reason, if someone is on a hot streak, all Bernie needs to do is show up at the table and that player’s luck disappears. But he begins to lose his unique talent after he suddenly falls in love.

23. “Cosmopolis” (2012)

caption Robert Pattinson in “Cosmopolis.”

In this David Cronenberg movie, Robert Pattinson plays a guy riding in a stretch limo who is trying to get a haircut. But that turns out to be harder than he thought as his day gets very complex.

24. “Creed II” (2018)

caption Michael B. Jordan in “Creed II.”

Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson return for this sequel to the 2015 hit. In this movie, Adonis (Jordan) takes on the son of the former Rocky foe, Ivan Drago.

25. “The Cutting Edge” (1992)

caption Moira Kelly and D.B. Sweeney in “The Cutting Edge.”

A difficult figure skater (Moira Kelly) and a former hockey player (D.B. Sweeney) team up to become an Olympic figure skating pairs team. This beloved 1990s-set love story is a must-see.

26. “The Descent” (2005)

caption Need a scare? Watch “The Descent.”

This great horror follows a group of friends who go on a caving expedition only to find it’s filled with deadly creatures.

27. “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (1972)

caption Luis Buñuel’s classic “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.”

A legendary Oscar-winning work from Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, we follow the lives of friends who constantly are interrupted by bizarre dreams during a meal they are trying to have together.

28. “Dolemite” (1975)

caption Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite.”

If you enjoyed “Dolemite Is My Name” now watch the Blaxploitation classic that the movie is based on. If you thought Eddie Murphy was funny as Rudy Ray Moore, wait until you see the real thing. Another reason to see this movie: check out how low-budget it really was made for.

29. “The Doors” (1991)

caption Val Kilmer in “The Doors.”

Oliver Stone looks back on the rise of the iconic 1960s rock band, The Doors. Val Kilmer gives a remarkable performance as its complex frontman, Jim Morrison.

30. “Earth Girls Are Easy” (1988)

caption This one is a wild comedy.

This comedy/musical stars Geena Davis as a Valley girl who befriends three furry aliens (Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans) after they crash land in her pool. The movie is based on Julie Brown’s album “Goddess in Progress.” She also stars.

31. “Escape From New York” (1981)

caption Kurt Russell in “Escape From New York.”

Kurt Russell delivers one of his career-defining roles in this John Carpenter thriller set in a futuristic 1997 where Manhattan is now a giant prison. The president crash lands into the island and now Snake Plissken (Russell) is the only one who can get him out.

32. “The Farewell” (2019)

caption (L-R) Zhao Shu-zhen and Awkwafina in “The Farewell.”

When Billi (Awkwafina) discovers that her grandmother only has a short time left to live she travels to China to be by her side. But Billi discovers that her grandmother doesn’t know about her grave condition and no one in the family is going to tell her.

33. “Fighting with my Family” (2019)

caption Florence Pugh in “Fighting with my Family.”

Based on the life of pro wrestler Paige, Florence Pugh plays the wrestler as the movie highlights her unlikely rise. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who produced the movie, also stars.

34. “Fist of Fury” (1972)

caption Bruce Lee in “Fist of Fury.”

“The Green Hornet” TV show may have made Bruce Lee famous, but this movie made him a legend across the globe. Watch Lee in one of his best performances.

35. “Friday the 13th” (1980)

caption Watch out!

This classic horror never gets old and still has one of the best (and most shocking) final shots in movie history.

36. “Generation Wealth” (2018)

caption Lauren Greenfield’s “Generation Wealth.”

Filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield takes her two and a half decades of chronicling wealth and luxury in America to showcase ultimate materialism during global economic highs and lows.

37. “The Golden Child” (1986)

caption Eddie Murphy in “The Golden Child.”

Eddie Murphy plays a private detective who is hired to track down a missing child. But to do that he realises he has to navigate through fantasy and dark forces to rescue the child. The movie is filled with lots of action, and Murphy is hilarious.

38. “Goldfinger” (1964)

caption Sean Connery in “Goldfinger.”

Sean Connery’s third film as 007 is arguably his best as he goes up against the supervillain Goldfinger.

From his supped up Aston Martin to iconic Bond girl Pussy Galore, the movie has everything you’d ever want from a James Bond movie. And if you want to watch more, Prime Video has almost every Bond movie available.

39. “The Graduate” (1967)

caption Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate.”

Mike Nichols’ classic stars a then-little-known Dustin Hoffman as a disillusioned college graduate who begins an affair with the married woman (Anne Bancroft) of a family friend and then falls for her daughter (Katharine Ross). The movie to this day is a powerful work about the twists and turns that happen while navigating through life.

40. “The Great Escape” (1963)

caption Steve McQueen in “The Great Escape.”

This classic war movie starring an all-star cast made up of Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough, James Garner, Charles Bronson, and Donald Pleasence is an epic tale about a group of Allied POWs who plan an elaborate escape from a German prisoner camp during World War II.

While watching you may notice the scene that Quentin Tarantino reimagined in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of McQueen.

41. “Grizzly Man” (2005)

caption Timothy Treadwell in “Grizzly Man.”

Werner Herzog uses footage of bear activist Timothy Treadwell to profile Treadwell’s nomadic life living among grizzlies. Treadwell’s life would have a horrific ending in 2003 when he is killed by the bears he was living with in Alaska.

42. “Harold and Maude” (1971)

caption Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort in “Harold and Maude.”

Fuelled by the music of Cat Stevens, this is the most unlikely love story you’ll ever see as it follows Harold (Bud Cort), a young man obsessed with death, who connects with 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) after they meet at a funeral. It’s also sprinkled throughout with some fantastic dark comedy.

43. “Heathers” (1989)

caption Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in “Heathers.”

Looking for more dark comedy? Here’s one set in high school. Winona Ryder teams with Christian Slater to combat the cool clique by plotting to kill them.

44. “Hereditary” (2018)

caption Toni Collette in “Hereditary.”

Ari Aster’s demented horror follows a family that endures some pretty horrific things thanks to the death of the creepy grandmother. Yeah, things get really bad. Don’t watch this one before going to bed.

45. “High Life” (2018)

caption Robert Pattinson in “High Life.”

Robert Pattinson returns to the list, this time in this Claire Denis space thriller. Pattinson starts as one of a group of prisoners who are serving a death sentence by taking a space mission to a black hole and being treated as guinea pigs by the doctor on board.

46. “Highlander” (1986)

caption Christopher Lambert in “Highlander.”

This classic fantasy movie stars Christopher Lambert as a time-travelling immortal swordsman who is in search of his final opponent.

47. “Honey Boy” (2019)

caption Shia LaBeouf in “Honey Boy.”

Alma Har’el teams with Shia LaBeouf to make a movie that looks at LaBeouf’s troubled relationship with his father. The actor wrote the screenplay and stars as his father in the movie. It really is a moving work.

48. “I Am Legend” (2007)

caption Will Smith in “I Am Legend.”

Will Smith is great as literally the last man in New York City. After a plague kills most of humanity, Robert (Smith) tries to survive as he struggles to come up with a cure to the virus.

49. “The Imposter” (2012)

caption This is one creepy movie.

This fascinating and often chilling documentary looks at a Texas family who has been told their son, who has been missing for three years, has been found in Spain. The doc uncovers how the person is a fraud.

50. “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (2019)

caption (L-R) Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

Kevin Smith’s latest movie is a reboot of his 2001 release “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” If you are into Smith’s wacky universe of characters, you will love this.

51. “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962)

caption Gregory Peck in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

This beloved adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel showcases Gregory Peck as the Atticus Finch character, which many consider one of the greatest characters ever put on screen.

52. “Lady Bird” (2017)

caption Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird.”

Greta Gerwig’s fantastic coming-of-age story starring Saoirse Ronan in (using Beanie Feldstein’s voice) “the titular role” will make you laugh and, if needed, give you a good cry.

53. “The Last Waltz” (1978)

caption Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz.”

Martin Scorsese directs this documentary that captures the final concert of rock group The Band.

54. “Late Night” (2019)

caption (L-R) Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson in “Late Night.”

Mindy Kaling stars as a writer on a late-night show whose host is on the verge of being thrown off it. Emma Thompson is great as the late-night host. Kaling also wrote the screenplay.

55. “Leave No Trace” (2018)

caption Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster in “Leave No Trace.”

Ben Foster gives a powerful performance as an Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD who lives out in isolation in a park in Portland, Oregon, with his 13-year-old daughter (played beautifully by Thomasin McKenzie).

The movie is a touching look at how people deal with trauma and how the love of family gets them through it.

56. “Leviathan” (1989)

caption George P. Cosmatos’ “Leviathan.”

This very underrated horror, featuring fantastic creature effects from legendary artist Stan Winston, stars Peter Weller as the member of a deep-sea mining colony who must fight off a creature before it kills them all.

Think of it as “Alien” but underwater.

57. “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011)

caption Matthew McConaughey in “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Matthew McConaughey stars as Mick Haller, a slick lawyer whose office is a chauffeured Lincoln Town Car. This is one of the more edgier ones from the courtroom drama genre.

58. “Lionheart” (1990)

caption Jean-Claude Van Damme in “Lionheart.”

In this Jean-Claude Van Damme classic, the star is an ex-French soldier who begins to participate in underground street fighting to provide for his brother’s family.

59. “Logan Lucky” (2017)

caption (L-R) Channing Tatum and Adam Driver in “Logan Lucky.”

Steven Soderbergh uses the model that made his “Ocean’s Eleven” movies so great and scales it down to fit this indie starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers looking to pull off a heist at a NASCAR race.

Daniel Craig also stars, sporting a hilarious Southern accent.

60. “The Lost City of Z” (2016)

caption Charlie Hunnam in “The Lost City of Z.”

The talents of writer-director James Grey shine in this thrilling look at British explorer Major Percival Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who in his obsessive drive to find a mythical lost city in the Amazon is never heard from again.

61. “Magic Mike” (2012)

caption Matthew McConaughey in “Magic Mike.”

Once more showing that his range is out of this world, Steven Soderbergh takes the experiences Channing Tatum had when he was an 18-year-old stripper and formed it into this wild story set in the male stripper world.

Tatum stars along with Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer, and Matt Bomer.

62. “The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

caption Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen in “The Magnificent Seven.”

This western is a worthy remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” It’s also fuelled by a great cast that includes Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, and James Coburn.

63. “The Man Who Fell To Earth” (1976)

caption David Bowie in “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

David Bowie gives a dazzling performance as an alien who happens upon Earth in his search for water to bring to his suffering planet. But things get complicated when he begins to interact with humans.

64. “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962)

caption John Ford’s “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”

In this John Ford classic western, James Stewart plays a popular senator who finally reveals the truth about the death of his good friend. John Wayne and Lee Marvin also star.

65. “Manchester by the Sea” (2016)

caption Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea.”

This two-time Oscar-winner from Kenneth Lonergan stars Casey Affleck as a down-and-out uncle whose brother dies and he has to take care of his teenage nephew (Lucas Hedges).

66. “Mid90s” (2018)

caption Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s.”

In Jonah Hill’s feature directing debut, he takes his childhood love for skateboarding and uses it to tell this powerful story about one boy’s fun summer hanging out with a group of skateboarders.

67. “Midsommar” (2019)

caption Florence Pugh in “Midsommar.”

Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary” is another creepy story that will give you chills. In this one, Florence Pugh joins her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to Sweden to attend a mid-summer festival. Things spiral out of control from there in a big way.

68. “Miss Sloane” (2016)

caption Jessica Chastain in “Miss Sloane.”

Jessica Chastain is a joy to watch in this drama where she plays a feared DC lobbyist.

69. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018)

caption Get ready for lots of action when watching “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

In the latest movie from the “M:I” franchise, Tom Cruise is better than ever as Ethan Hunt. The action sequences are breathtaking, and Henry Cavill is a fun addition.

70. “Moonstruck” (1987)

caption Cher and Nicholas Cage in “Moonstruck.”

This three-time Oscar winner, including best picture and best actress for Cher, is a timeless love story that you have to see at least once in your life.

71. “Mr. Majestyk” (1974)

caption Charles Bronson in “Mr. Majestyk.”

There’s nothing like a Charles Bronson action movie. Here he plays Vince Majestyk, an ex-con who tries to better his life by becoming a watermelon farmer. But when a small-time hood tries to muscle Majestyk, things go bad.

Famed crime novelist Elmore Leonard wrote the original screenplay and then wrote a book based on the movie.

72. “Murderball” (2005)

caption Henry Alex Rubin and Dana Adam Shapiro’s “Murderball.”

This powerful Oscar-nominated documentary looks at quadriplegics who play full-contact rugby in wheelchairs. We follow a group as they prepare to compete at the Paralympic Games in Greece.

73. “Nas: Time Is Illmatic” (2014)

caption Nas in “Time Is Illmatic.”

This doc is a deep dive into the life of rapper Nas and the making of his landmark 1994 album, “Illmatic.”

74. “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)

caption Robert Mitchum in “The Night of the Hunter.”

This classic noir stars Robert Mitchum as a minister/serial killer who marries an unsuspecting woman in his plan to steal $US10,000 that her first husband has hidden.

75. “One Child Nation” (2019)

caption Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s “One Child Nation.”

From 1979 to 2015 China enacted a one-child policy for all families in hopes to control its growing population. This documentary shines a light on how this policy shaped generations.

76. “Overlord” (2018)

caption (L-R) Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell in “Overlord.”

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American soldiers is dropped behind enemy lines. They then uncover the horrific experiments that the Nazis were doing.

77. “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” (1987)

caption Steve Martin in “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.”

This John Hughes classic stars Steve Martin and John Candy as two strangers who struggle to make it home for Thanksgiving.

78. “Platoon” (1986)

caption Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe in “Platoon.”

Oliver Stone’s four-time Oscar winner looks at the Vietnam War through the eyes of Chris (Charlie Sheen), a soldier fresh from the real world who realises that some of the people he’s fighting with are as dangerous as the enemy.

The movie has a great cast that includes Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe.

79. “The Poughkeepsie Tapes” (2007)

caption This movie is going to scare the heck out of you.

This is the best horror mockumentary you have never seen as it has been unavailable on home video for years.

It’s a creepy story that delves into a serial killer’s work that is discovered when police raid a house and find hundreds of VHS tapes that show off his murders. It’s best to keep reminding yourself while watching, “None of this is real.”

80. “Pretty In Pink” (1986)

caption Molly Ringwald in “Pretty In Pink.”

Molly Ringwald solidifies herself as a 1980s icon in this movie where she plays a poor girl on the wrong side of the tracks who begins to date one of the most popular (and wealthy) boys at their school.

81. “A Quiet Place” (2018)

caption (L-R) John Krasinski and Noah Jupe in “A Quiet Place.”

John Krasinski directs and stars in this powerful horror about aliens who show up to Earth and kill anything that makes a noise. We follow one family who is forced to live in silence to survive.

82. “The Rainmaker” (1997)

caption Matt Damon in “The Rainmaker.”

In one of his first big roles, Matt Damon plays a small-time lawyer who takes on a fraudulent insurance company. Though it’s not a movie Francis Ford Coppola will be remembered for, it’s still an impressive drama.

83. “Rango” (2011)

caption Johnny Depp is the voice of the title character in “Rango.”

This great Oscar-winning animated movie has Johnny Depp voicing a chameleon who unwittingly becomes the new sheriff of an outpost in the west that is desperate for water.

84. “Raw Deal” (1986)

caption Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Raw Deal.”

Squeezed between “Commando” and “Predator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this action movie as a sheriff who takes on the Mafia.

85. “Reds” (1981)

caption Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty in “Reds.”

Warren Beatty stars, directs, produces, and co-writes this powerful epic in which he plays John Reed, the American journalist who chronicles the Russian Revolution.

86. “The Report” (2019)

caption Adam Driver in “The Report.”

Adam Driver gives a great performance as Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, who led the investigation into the CIA’s post 9/11 detention and interrogation protocol. What he finds is shocking and he must go to some extreme lengths to get the truth out to the public.

87. “Roman Holiday” (1953)

caption Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in “Roman Holiday.”

This beloved love story stars Audrey Hepburn as a sheltered princess who finds an escape from her handlers long enough in Rome to fall for an American reporter played by Gregory Peck.

88. “A Simple Favour” (2018)

caption (L-R) Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in “A Simple Favour.”

This fun whodunit stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a single mother who befriends the classy Emily (Blake Lively). But when Emily goes missing Stephanie tries to figure out what happened, leading to some surprising discoveries.

89. “The Skeleton Twins” (2014)

caption Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig in “The Skeleton Twins.”

Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader are fantastic as estranged twins who reunite to mend their relationship.

90. “Some King of Wonderful” (1987)

caption Eric Stoltz in “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

A 1980s staple (of course, it’s written by John Hughes), Eric Stoltz, Lea Thompson, and Mary Stuart Masterson star in a fantastic high school-set love triangle.

91. “Some Like It Hot” (1959)

caption (L-R) Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in “Some Like It Hot.”

A landmark work from director Billy Wilder, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two musicians who have to pretend to be women to flee the mob.

But what makes the movie a classic is the casting of Marilyn Monroe as a love-seeking singer.

92. “The Souvenir” (2019)

caption Honour Swinton Byrne and Tom Burke in “The Souvenir.”

This powerful drama looks at a young film student (Honour Swinton Byrne) who falls for an older man (Tom Burke) who is struggling with addiction.

93. “Sunset Boulevard” (1950)

caption William Holden and Gloria Swanson in “Sunset Boulevard.”

Another iconic work from Billy Wilder, here he looks at the dark side of Hollywood as he has William Holden playing a struggling screenwriter who gets entangled with a washed-up silent film actress who still thinks she’s the biggest star in the world.

It’s hard to ever get tired of watching this movie.

94. “Suspiria” (2018)

caption (L-R) Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in “Suspiria.”

Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name”) updates Dario Argento’s classic horror with this dark look at the strange things going on at a renowned dance company.

95. “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn” (1982)

caption (L-R) William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in “Star Trek II.”

The original cast of “Star Trek” takes on one of their greatest foes in Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán). From the strange creatures put into ears to the shocking ending, this is a great “Star Trek” movie.

96. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

caption Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Director Tobe Hooper gives us one of the most twisted horrors ever made. It’s still an inspiration to filmmakers to this day.

97. “Universal Soldier” (1992)

caption Jean-Claude Van Damme in “Universal Soldier.”

Need a cheesy action movie to cheer you up? How about this Roland Emmerich tale starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren as rival superhuman warriors.

98. “Up in the Air” (2009)

caption Anna Kendrick and George Clooney in “Up in the Air.”

George Clooney stars as a “corporate downsizer” who spends most of his days travelling in the air from city to city. And he wouldn’t change it for the world. But when his job changes, so does his life, as well as the things he thought were most important to him.

99. “Warrior” (2011)

caption (L-R) Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton in “Warrior.”

Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton give explosive performances as estranged brothers who reconnect by facing each other in a mixed martial arts tournament. This is the “Rocky” of MMA.

100. “Wheels on Meals” (1984)

caption Jackie Chan (L) is awesome in “Wheels on Meals.”

This Jackie Chan movie is a must-watch if you want to see how amazing he was with his fighting and stunts in his youth.

The movie, about friends who operate a food truck and help their private investigator friend solve cases on the side, isn’t just filled with Chan at his action best but also showcases his comedic chops.

101. “You Were Never Really Here” (2017)

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “You Were Never Really Here.”

Joaquin Phoenix plays Joe, a traumatized veteran with suicidal thoughts that is a hired gun who specialises in rescuing trafficked girls. But when he’s hired by a senator to find his abducted daughter, we follow Joe on his deadliest and most gruesome job yet.

