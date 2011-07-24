1001 Amy Winehouse Jokes

Thanks a lot, Keith Richards.



Because of you, whenever a perpetually-cracked out celebrity dies, some people are “shocked, SHOCKED” that it happened. Had you died in 1974, like logic dictated, then even the densest of slack-jaws would have been preparing for Amy Winehouse’s death the minute they saw her video tribute to people of all races (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75yifjn7bHo).

But instead, to the astonishment of people without a sense of cause and effect, Amy Winehouse dropped dead at age 27 on Saturday, about three or four years after her dignity did.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.