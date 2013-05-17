$1,000,000 In Jewels Were Stolen At The Cannes Film Festival

Model Cara Delivigne, wearing a necklace by Chopard, arrives for opening ceremony and the screening of The Great Gatsby at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2013.

Jewels worth $1 million have been stolen from a hotel room during the Cannes Film Festival, according to Cannes police and reported by Sky News.



The jewels, made by Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Chopard, were slated to be loaned to stars walking the red carpet at the international festival in Cannes, France.

The Voice of Russia reports that the thieves broke into the room of a Chopard employee at the Novotel hotel, opened a safe, took the jewels, and escaped into the centre of Cannes.

We’ll have more as it becomes available.

