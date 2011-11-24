100,000 People Are Digging Kevin Rose's New App, Oink

Oink, an app that lets users recommend items within places, is Kevin Rose’s latest creation. The Digg founder launched Oink less than three weeks ago and says it already has 100,000 downloads.



He also tells Techcrunch that 100,000 items have been recommended on Oink and new ratings pop up every four seconds.

Quick reviews can be written from mobile devices which makes Oink sort of like a Twitter meets Yelp.

“There are services out there that tell you Disneyland is awesome, but nothing tells you which fries are good,” Rose tells Alexia Tsotsis. “If we can win there and help people make purchasing decisions or decisions about what to do with their time, that’s huge.”

