More than $10,000 cash taken from Eike Batista's house in a police raid is now missing

More than $US10,000 in cash is missing in from the police raid on Eike Batista, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Officials raided Batista’s home and assets earlier this year, following concerns that the former billionaire was getting rid of assets frozen in the insider trading case against him.

Assets taken include $US32,490 in cash, computers, and watches, real estate, his boat, aeroplanes, and seven cars including his white Lamborghini. In a statement on Monday, officials reported $US10,165 in cash gone.

The judge presiding over the insider trading case, Judge Flavio Roberto de Souza, was recently seen driving in one of Batista’s luxury cars seized in the raid last month. Souza claimed that this was a “normal situation,” and took the white Porsche to his building in order to protect it.

Souza was taken off Batista’s case and is under criminal investigation.

Formerly the richest man in Brazil, Batista has become a ‘negative billionaire’ and facing charges that he sold off shares of his company based on insider information. His self-built empire came crashing down in 2013 with his flagship oil company OGX, where he lost more than $US34 billion. Now, Batista is $US1.2 billion in the hole.

