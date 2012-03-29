HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A 1,000-Year-Old Castle In Germany For $22.3 Million

On the hillside of Germany, you can live in a 1,000-year-old castle set in a fenced-in forest for $22.3 million.



The castle sits near the river junctions of Rhine and Moselle, south of Bonn.

The house features 10 bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, a four car garage, a library, indoor pool, media room, and wine cellar. There’s also a chapel on the ground floor with valuated ceilings.

The home has more than 2,000 square feet of living space and has 30 rooms throughout. At the bottom of the hill, eight apartments can play host to house personnel or guests.

Outdoors, there is a tennis court and a helipad for a quick getaway.

