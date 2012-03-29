HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A 1,000-Year-Old Castle In Germany For $22.3 Million

Meredith Galante
On the hillside of Germany, you can live in a 1,000-year-old castle set in a fenced-in forest for $22.3 million.

The castle sits near the river junctions of Rhine and Moselle, south of Bonn.

The house features 10 bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, a four car garage, a library, indoor pool, media room, and wine cellar. There’s also a chapel on the ground floor with valuated ceilings.

The home has more than 2,000 square feet of living space and has 30 rooms throughout. At the bottom of the hill, eight apartments can play host to house personnel or guests.

Outdoors, there is a tennis court and a helipad for a quick getaway.

Welcome to Waldorf, Germany.

Travel up and down the Rhine by boat and enjoy the landscape, which has been praised by poets such as Lord Byron and Mark Twain.

The house is surrounded by more than 500 trees.

Your house can look as if it is something straight out of a fairytale.

Let's take a look inside.

There is a chapel in the house.

With huge, vaulted ceilings.

And wall-sized fresco paintings, by the same artist who decorated the famous Dom of Cologne, that are 175 years old.

The dining room has a great view of the Rhine river.

The more casual eating area still has a fancy chandelier.

The castle has a medieval interior design theme.

You know you have the life of luxury when you're eating breakfast in your bath tub.

Yet another dining area.

The castle can serve as a great place to host conferences, or even set up headquarters for a company, as the listing suggests.

Check out the detail on the ceiling.

The stained glass windows add to the value of the house.

There's a place to eat outside with a view of the tower.

The swings are beautiful.

All this could be yours.

Here's an old painting of the house.

