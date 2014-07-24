1000 Workers Went On Strike At Barangaroo Today - And It Could Last Until Monday

Barangaroo construction has stopped as workers strike. Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Construction at Barangaroo has halted for the second time this year after workers went on strike over concerns a union delegate was stood down for speaking out on safety.

An estimated 1000 workers walked off the 22-hectare site today in support of Peter Genovese who was reportedly sacked for challenging site developer Lend Lease on their “inadequate evacuation plans” during the March fire at the site, which prompted the first delays of construction.

However Lend Lease says the union acted inappropriately as the issue is an employment matter and not related to safety.

“Safety is our number one priority. What has happened today at Barangaroo is unlawful action and we are seeking immediate orders against the union’s behaviour. Where matters raised by the union are found to be genuinely about safety, we work with all parties including unions, regulators and workers to resolve those issues.

“However, where we believe safety is being used cynically as an industrial weapon to disrupt sites, we act swiftly to protect our rights and report unlawful behaviour to the appropriate authorities as we have done today.

“Mr Genovese is an employee of Lend Lease who was stood down with pay on 26 March. The matter involving Mr Genovese is an employment matter and is not related to site safety,” a Lend Lease spokesperson told Business Insider.

There are reports that workers may strike until Monday.

