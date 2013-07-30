Man Documents What Happens When You Order 1,000 Extra Slices Of Cheese On Your Burger King Whopper

Ever wondered what happens when you order 1,000 extra slices of cheese on a Burger King Whopper?



No, no-one has, ever. But, regardless, this photo series of a guy doing just that is getting very popular on Reddit right now.

The pictures are actually stills from a video by Japanese-based news site RocketNews24 from last year. We’ve embedded that video below the photographs.







