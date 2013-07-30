Man Documents What Happens When You Order 1,000 Extra Slices Of Cheese On Your Burger King Whopper

Adam Taylor

Ever wondered what happens when you order 1,000 extra slices of cheese on a Burger King Whopper?

No, no-one has, ever. But, regardless, this photo series of a guy doing just that is getting very popular on Reddit right now.

The pictures are actually stills from a video by Japanese-based news site RocketNews24 from last year. We’ve embedded that video below the photographs.

 

